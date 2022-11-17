Come Saturday 500 families will know where their Thanksgiving meal is coming from thanks to the generosity of several local businesses participating in the sixth annual Turkey Giveaway.
For the last few years the Locals Give Back team has made it their mission to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving.
“I know families that don’t have anything in their pantry — it’s so sad,” said Mercy Boatright, the brains behind the giveback. “To give them a Thanksgiving experience, time, food — all that with their family — you couldn’t give a better blessing.”
Boatright has always recognized the importance of giving back to those in need and that continued into adulthood.
Six years ago Boatright had the idea to gather sponsors to help feed families on Thanksgiving — the giveaway began with 100 turkeys and has since grown by the hundreds.
A few days before the giveaway, sponsors gather and create an assembly line to bag up each meal, which consists of mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, pie filling, and of course — turkey.
“It’s a great way, especially for business owners to come together to do this,” Boatright said. “It’s bonding … the sense of community is just so real, and I love the people — just love them.”
Thanks to the generosity of this year’s sponsors Locals Give Back is able to give away pans to cook the turkey in as well.
Between inflation and the pressing turkey shortage this year’s giveback is more important than ever before.
“Some of the turkeys we had to buy in advance and store them (at 1845 Meat Company),” Boatright said.
As a result of Avian Influenza this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in June that 5.4 million turkeys were lost to the virus, and with inflation on the rise the price of turkey is up 23% from 2021.
“Just helping families that otherwise wouldn’t be able to get it because the price of everything has gone up (means a lot),” said Yvonne Mann of A Creative Learning Center in New Braunfels. “We’re just happy that we’re able to give families what they need to feed their families on Thanksgiving.”
Mann came on board four years ago when Boatright was looking for donations and Mann immediately jumped at the chance to help.
“We love to give back to the community, we try to get involved with as much stuff as we can, and I see the need just at the daycare with feeding people and feeding children — there’s just a huge demand for it,” Mann said. “If they are hungry, we’ll feed anybody.”
Last year Mann gave more than donations — she donated her time to assemble meals along with the use of the daycare parking lot to hand them out.
That’s where cars will line up early Saturday morning to collect a Thanksgiving meal they can prepare at home.
Trail Team 6 will also be helping by delivering meals to those within a 50-mile radius who can’t make it to in-person pickup due to mobility issues or don’t have cars.
The Trail Team isn’t doing an ordinary delivery — it’s one with style.
“They go out as a train of jeeps and deliver it, and the families love it,” Boatright said. “The kids. Oh my gosh, it just makes their day.”
A family’s background or circumstances are irrelevant — they’ll feed anyone in line — no questions asked.
Locals Give Back starts handing out meals in a drive-thru format at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at A Creative Learning Center, located at 311 FM 306 in New Braunfels.
