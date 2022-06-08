With a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways last year, according to state data, the Texas Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies urge drivers to slow down and drive to conditions to save lives.
TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during Operation Slowdown through June 21 as part of the agency’s ongoing “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign.
In addition to writing citations, law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving on roads, reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like.
“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing one out of every three traffic deaths,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”
Last year the number of people killed in vehicle crashes in Texas reached a level not seen since 1981, and 34% of those deaths involved speed.
In 2021, speed was the main reason causing 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities.
Driving at a safe speed often means more than following the posted speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:
• Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.
• Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.
• Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.
Texas motorists can see the campaign’s speed messages on television, radio, billboards, gas pumps, and social media this month.
Community events featuring an interactive exhibit of safety quizzes and video displays will be held at Buc-ee’s locations along major travel corridors.
TxDOT’s HERO trucks that assist motorists in need and clear minor crashes on state highways will also be enlisted to prompt speeding drivers to slow down.
Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
