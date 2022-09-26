On average, 8 to 12% of a community’s population has special needs — and some families have no way to plan for the future or know what resources are available to them.
That’s why Rock Haus Foundation is partnering with 25 of the area’s special needs providers to educate parents, guardians and caregivers on the tools needed for success during a free Special Needs Resource Fair Saturday, Oct. 1.
The three-hour event, which provides child care, will give families an opportunity to talk with local agencies and experts on the legal, care and transitional program services available to them.
“It is going to allow families the opportunity to ask questions, and figure out what they need to know — maybe they don’t know what they need to know,” said Allison Packard of Packard Law Firm. “It gives everyone the opportunity to figure out what’s out there, and what they really should be learning and focusing on.”
Packard specializes in special needs law, working with families to help with estate planning, guardianships, special needs trusts and other government benefits those with special needs are entitled to.
Understanding government programs and eligibility sets up children with special needs for the rest of their lives, and that’s something Packard is hoping to communicate.
“It’s critical that we keep our children and loved ones with special needs eligible for all of the government programs that can assist them in their lifetime,” Packard said. “To keep eligibility for all these programs you need to plan ahead, and with proper planning then you make sure that your child can have extra care, housing benefits — there’s just a ton of different programs.”
Some programs Packard wants families to know about are ones where people can assist with life skills at home, programs with paid nurses and some that offer recreational therapies.
Packard is one of three key speakers who will share their expertise at the resource fair.
Representatives from Any Baby Can will also be in attendance to discuss the importance of having special needs continuous care.
Any Baby Can is a nonprofit that assists with case management and helping families understand a child’s diagnosis while also helping establish the proper healthcare providers — along with other financial assistance.
“It can be very lonely, and it can be very scary, and you’re really not sure where to turn,” said Megan Sparks, lead case and community development manager for Any Baby Can. “We really make sure that the families feel supported so that they know and they have answers, and we meet them where they’re at, to make sure that their family is successful.”
The organization will speak on the keys to successful care over a long period of time — to start as early as possible so the person with special needs is cared for at every life stage.
Lastly, the Comal County IDD Center through Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities (MHDD) Center will discuss access to paid state services.
As a local intellectual and developmental disability authority, Hill Country MHDD helps determine program eligibility and program enrollment. They also provide more individualized special services to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities become more independent at home, school, work and in the community.
“The world is theirs — it’s just figuring out what fits and how does it fit, and it’s helping that individual to accomplish that,” Program Director Donna Brown said. “That’s mainly what we’re going to give the parents so that they know there is something there — that there is a future for an individual — it doesn’t matter that there’s a disability — don’t look at that.”
Comal County IDD Center will be talking about state waiver programs and encouraging families to sign their children up as early as possible to get funding for services they need when the time comes.
The Special Needs Resource Fair, where those in attendance will be able to sign up for current and future services and programs, will be at the McKenna Events Center Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
