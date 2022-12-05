Marcus Neely was looking forward to the Special Hearts Livestock Show all week long.
An 8-year-old boy who was born with no light perception, Marcus asked his mom over and over if there were going to be real goats and lambs at the event.
Sure enough, a real live sheep wandered up to him at the Comal County Fairgrounds.
“He’s so soft,” Marcus said as he touched the sheep’s ears and imitated the animal’s loud bleat. “He’s baaing at me!”
The annual show, in its seventh year, is organized by the Comal County 4-H Club and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Children with special needs and disabilities are paired up with 4-H participants to show a lamb or goat.
Dylan Wunderlich, a 17-year-old junior at Canyon Lake High School, is one of the show’s ambassadors.
He helps Marcus touch the sheep and walk around the show arena.
“We create a mock show environment, and have a judge come out and really get the kids into it,” Wunderlich said. “They love that we have a crowd to cheer them on.”
The show is open to all children.
Some of this year’s participants have Down Syndrome. Others have autism, and some children use canes or walkers to help them navigate the fairgrounds.
Lauren Strom, the county extension agent who oversees 4-H and youth development, enjoys seeing the participants learn the same lessons as her students.
“It’s a lot of responsibility, but working with animals is also really comforting,” she said. “They learn a lot of people skills and bond with the animals.”
After meeting the lambs and goats, the children lead the animals around the arena for a few laps.
The ambassadors give lessons on how to show off the livestock and steer the animals in the right direction.
Each participant then receives a special ribbon and a stuffed sheep to remember the show.
Canyon High School junior Peyton Wirebaugh has worked with the same participant since the show’s beginning.
One of the 4-H moms is a special education teacher.
She trains the ambassadors and volunteers on how to work with students of all abilities.
“It’s been really awesome to see them grow,” Wirebaugh said. “We get to learn that these kids are not all that different from us. I look forward to it every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.