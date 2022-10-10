Locals and tourists are preparing their souls for an encounter with the dearly departed as New Braunfels Parks and Recreation presents Soul Searching — a tour leading guests through the Comal Cemetery’s hallowed grounds.
The hour-long walking tour allows those in attendance to step back in time to catch a glimpse of New Braunfels’ most influential historical figures and other citizens from the past.
With each year comes a new theme, and this year’s theme — funerals.
While creeping through the historical cemetery, those on the tour will be ushered to five locations on the burial grounds — each stop introducing the story of a real life person who played a role in New Braunfels’ funeral industry.
During the cemetery walk, tour goers will meet a tombstone maker, a casket maker and a priest.
Lives and history are reborn with five-minute reenactments of scenes from the person’s life performed by volunteers and a few familiar faces who’ve transformed themselves for the occasion.
Past Soul Searching tours have brought out historical figures central to New Braunfels’ founding such as Hermann Seele and Ferdinand Lindheimer, who helped establish the city’s first newspaper.
Other themes have shined a light on the lives of a butcher with missing limbs and city employees such as the dog catcher and cemetery caretaker.
“It’s definitely a living history program,” said Stacey Dicke, city parks and recreation department director. “It’s so interesting to know who founded this city that is so vibrant, and you know it’s 100,000 people now, but it started way back when life was very different.”
Soul Searching has become a tradition for some.
One man gathers his family members every year and buys out a group of 20 tickets to take the family-friendly tour together.
“It’s like the highlight of their year,” Dicke said. “They look forward to it every year, so it’s kind of neat to see how some traditions have formed around it.”
The tour meets at Cypress Bend Park, where attendees will take a hay ride to the home of some of the city’s founders, then the fun will begin.
Walking tours commence at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15, and leave every 15 minutes with 20 people per group.
For the curious historians who can’t or don’t want to walk, golf cart tours are available on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 and 6 p.m.
The $20 tickets are in limited supply and tend to sell out quickly. Reserve a spot online at https://parksonline.newbraunfels.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=pst&Keyword=searching&search=yes.
All ticket sales go toward Comal Cemetery preservation.
