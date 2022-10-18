As the sun set over Comal Cemetery, curious history seekers began passing through the cemetery’s iron gates and were transported into 19th and early 20th century New Braunfels via Soul Searching: Night Ramblings in the Comal Cemetery.
Once night descended over the cemetery’s hallowed grounds, Friday evening gave way to gravestones cloaked in darkness and historical figures with curious professions illuminated by lanterns.
Guided by the dim light of a flashlight, visitors walked among the gravestones of prominent New Braunfels figures and family plots to get to the final resting places of those who contributed to the city’s early funeral industry.
Soul searchers gathered around each burial site to attentively listen to the tales of a coffin maker, pastor, sexton, tombstone maker and an undertaker.
The first soul encountered was Gus Stollewerk Sr., a coffin maker who donned a short apron stocked with the tools of his carpentry trade and stood close by one of his creations in progress.
The carpenter with a thick German accent highlighted his building skills and even attempted to measure one tourgoer for one of his coffins. He also discussed the growth of his business and explained how he worked with an undertaker, who guests would meet later in the tour.
Stollewerk’s burial site was recently uncovered thanks to family research and dowsing rods, which led to the location of his body, and a gravestone was placed to mark his final resting place.
The second stop introduced Gustav Eisenlohr, a protestant pastor played by Mayor Rusty Brockman — a frequent Soul Searching player — accompanied by Eisenlohr’s wife, Elizabeth.
The Eisenlohr family followed Gustav on his ministry path, which took them to Ohio, then New Braunfels, and they returned to Ohio before retiring in New Braunfels.
Gustav is remembered as a pastor who performed marriages, funerals and baptisms, and also noted for his poetry, which was published prominently in The Herald-Zeitung.
A few streets into the cemetery and tour goers were introduced to a man standing amongst the sea-shelled graves.
The man was none other than undertaker Balthasar Preiss, who took the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions regarding his three wives.
Balthasar married his first wife who had inherited an orphanage in New Braunfels and needed his help to tend the farmland surrounding the orphanage — the couple divorced twice.
Balthasar wouldn’t take a second wife until the age of 61, but the marriage was cut short when she passed away.
His business took off and Balthasar expanded his work to include preparing bodies for burial by providing a place to identify the bodies as an undertaker.
Balthasar remarried and continued to run his business until he passed away at the age of 81.
Tour goers were led to a resting place where they were treated to a woman singing hymns such as “It is Well with my Soul” and “Amazing Grace” next to a bed where the deceased were kept before funeral homes existed.
The tour continued with the life of Fritz Bloedorn Sr., who maintained the cemetery, often buried the dead and kept records of those he buried as a sexton.
Bloedorn was happily married and had 10 children. Bloedorn and his family are buried together in a family plot on the cemetery grounds.
Lastly, guests came across Adolph Hinmann, a prominent tombstone maker who wielded a chisel when he greeted tour groups.
He began his career as a blacksmith and eventually became a tombstone carver that imported and sold materials from his marble yard business, which he advertised in The Herald-Zeitung.
Hinmann signed his tombstones and much of his work lives on in Comal Cemetery and other cemeteries in New Braunfels.
Soul Searching tours return next year on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 with a new theme and a new set of characters whose stories are longing to be told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.