A 10-vara chain on exhibit at the Sophienburg Museum. Made by W. & L. E. Gurley in Troy, New York, who began offering vara chains in 1874, noting the Spanish or Mexican vara “is in very general use in Texas, Mexico, Cuba, and South America.” This chain is from the 1890s and is of brazed iron with 50 links (6.666 inches each) making it 10 varas in length. Each vara is marked by a numbered tally.