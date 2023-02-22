KERRVILLE — The Smithson Valley girls kept their unblemished record intact Tuesday night after edging Kerrville Tivy 1-0 on the road.
The Lady Rangers (16-0 overall) are now 8-0 in District 26-5A play.
Sabrina Taber tallied Smithson Valley’s lone goal, which was assisted by Malia Thalman. Goalkeeper Jacy White made three saves while recording an 80-minute shutout.
The Lady Rangers host Seguin Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:15 p.m.
NB girls defeat Rockets 2-0
CONVERSE — The Lady Unicorns got goals from Lorian Lopez and Francesca Coronado Tuesday night in their 2-0 win over Judson.
New Braunfels (11-5-1, 5-0) received assists from Mattie Taylor and Bella Castilleja. Keeper Payton Mills made four saves in 80 minutes.
Next up is a 7:15 p.m. match Feb. 24 against Steele in Cibolo.
