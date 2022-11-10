After a stint as an aircraft technician in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in California, Oregon and Alaska and as a contractor in Afghanistan, Mark Maniscalco and his wife, Jenni, were searching for a business opportunity that would allow them to raise their children in New Braunfels.
“I was at a job fair, and I met a person that does franchise consulting,” Mark Maniscalco said. “I talked to him about franchise opportunities. He led us through a process where we made a list of what our strengths were and what we were interested in. He matched us up with 10 opportunities that might work for us, and we narrowed it down from there.”
The couple moved to New Braunfels in 2010 for its small-town feel and proximity to the company through which Mark Maniscalco worked in the Middle East.
When his contract ended, the family was comfortably settled and didn’t want to leave to pursue aviation jobs in larger cities.
After researching franchises, the couple settled on Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More, a full-service custom apparel decorating shop with nearly 100 franchised locations specializing in direct-to-garment printing.
It turned out to be a perfect fit for the Maniscalco family. The doors to the store located at the Oaks Shopping Center on North Walnut Avenue opened on Nov. 18, 2015, and the business is going strong seven years later.
A positive aspect of the Big Frog concept for veterans is that, unlike restaurants or other retail shops, the brand is built on a “family-friendly” business model with no nights and limited weekends.
“We didn’t want to deal with food,” Mark Maniscalco said. “We wanted to be closed on Sundays for family time. And we discovered we wanted a model that does both business-to-consumer and business-to-business sales. This business is about 50/50 in those areas. It seemed to be something we could learn to do. With my technical experience and (Jenni’s) retail experience, we could make that work.”
Jenni Maniscalco said the franchise’s concept also works for her as a mother.
“You have to juggle school, the kids and work,” she said. “I have the flexibility, though. I can leave whenever I want since we have a good crew. I wanted to be able to be a mom.”
Mark and Jenni Maniscalco are parents of two children, Dominic, 18 and Eva, 15.
The Florida-based company offers incentives and assistance to veterans and first responders wishing to start small businesses. Big Frog’s president, Tina Bacon-DeFrece, based in Florida, is the daughter of a Coast Guard commander, so the military connection runs deep.
“In the franchising world, veterans and first responders make ideal franchise candidates because they are so disciplined and follow systems well,” Bacon-DeFrece said.
Currently, veteran franchise owners account for more than 4% across the Big Frog system, but a new initiative recently introduced by company officials aims to triple that number.
The incentive program for veterans and first responders includes a 20% discount on the initial investment at the time of franchise agreement and waived annual royalty fees for one year. The financial incentives could add up to more than $15,000 for qualified veterans or first responders, depending on the shop’s location.
“We just had to find something that we would like doing and what we could learn,” Mark Maniscalco said. “In the beginning with any business, the first two or three years, it’s going to be tough and you have to be able to get through that. If it’s something you really don’t like to do, then you’re not going to get through it.”
