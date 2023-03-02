SAN ANTONIO — Continuing on its hot streak through district play, Smithson Valley girls soccer defeated Wagner for the second time this season, winning on the road 8-0.
The Rangers (18-0 overall, 10-0 in district) still sport an undefeated record, as the contest was their 15th shutout this year.
Senior forward Malia Thalman led the scoring with four goals for a haul. Senior forwards Sabrina Taber and Jasmin Dominguez and senior midfielders Emma Siebold and Aura Reyes Lopez each scored one goal.
Taber’s performance gave her 73 career goals, breaking the Rangers’ previous mark of 72.
Taber and Lopez each dished out two assists. Junior defender Wrilyn Shippey, senior defenders Avery Eckert and Valerie Mendez and sophomore midfielder Raelyn Hinojosa each had one assist.
Senior goalkeepers Jacy White and Abby Thompson each played 40 minutes and had one save each.
As they near the end of District 26-5A play, the Rangers will take on Veterans Memorial to end the week. The last time both teams faced on Feb. 7, Smithson Valley defeated the Patriots 9-0.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.
Cougarettes earn 1-0 win
In the second match of its homestead, Canyon girls soccer defeated Boerne-Champion in a 1-0 shutout Tuesday night.
The win was Cougars’ second against the Chargers this season. Canyon (15-4 overall, 8-2) is officially playoff bound, in third place in the District 26-5A standings and sporting a five-match winning streak.
Junior Lilah Dupree scored the team’s lone goal off an assist from senior midfielder Sienna Garcia.
The Cougars will face off against district No. 2 Pieper in a rematch of a Feb. 7 contest where the Warriors won 2-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Pieper High School in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.