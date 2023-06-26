Smithson Valley High School senior Chesney Gaines has always been passionate about STEM, whether it be through competing in the American Rocketry Challenge, coding robots to complete tricks, founding a rocketry club or attending Camp BUILD at Texas A&M University.
Most recently, Gaines worked with NASA experts and other Texas students to design a mission to the moon and Mars as part of the organization’s Texas High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) summer experience.
NASA officials selected 500 Texas high school juniors to take part in this year’s program, which the state developed in partnership with the Johnson Space Center and the Texas educational community in 1999. It aims to encourage more students to pursue careers in STEM and is tied to the agency’s goal of attracting and retaining students in STEM disciplines critical to NASA’s Artemis program. The Artemis mission is to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 in preparation for missions to Mars, according to NASA’s website.
Prior to the summer experience, the scholars completed a four-month online learning experience in the fall related to space exploration, aeronautics and other similar topics.
“One of the things this program taught me about life is time-management,” Gaines said. “Because we would have different deadlines for assignments and projects, we would only have one person holding us accountable: ourselves. Essentially, the NASA HAS program was my second school.”
Gaines participated in the second HAS summer session, which took place June 12-16. The virtual summer experience was packed with a ton of learning, scavenger hunts, presentations and opportunities for teamwork, Gaines said.
As part of Team Bravo, Gaines worked as the group’s systems engineer as they were charged with “flying into lunar orbit.”
They also had to discuss three topics and a design, the topics being interplanetary spacecraft and design, the risks and safety precautions to be accounted for and how to reduce the time needed. Their design was a human-rated capsule.
Gaines was one of eight students chosen to speak at the NASA closing ceremony, where they talked about the team’s design challenge of the capsule and teamwork throughout the week.
One of the most impactful parts of the HAS program was the opportunity to meet so many people in the field and hear employee’s stories of how they began working at NASA, Gaines said. Several teachers have had a great influence on Gaines’ passion for STEM, including their AP Physics 2 teacher Tye Pannkuk, rocketry club sponsor Debora Parker and middle school rocket club sponsor Bart Cooper.
Gaines’ mom and nana have also been a great source of inspiration and support. They have shown Gaines that anything is worth working for as long as one is passionate about it, Gaines said.
“My dream career is to get an aerospace degree from Texas A&M and then go to work for NASA,” Gaines said. “But recently, I’ve been rethinking some of what I want to do in the future, so I’ve thought of (a) double major in aero engineering and business leadership to start my own engineering company one day.”
