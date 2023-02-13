The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is a place where cowboy hats are part of the dress code, the food is never in short supply and country music is always flowing.
For Smithson Valley High School sophomore Tait Stanush it’s all about turning up the heat on the competition.
While manning the grill at this year’s Junior Pitmaster Challenge, Stanush managed to turn out the best chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket to secure his place at the top along with the $20,000 scholarship prize, which he split with his partner.
“If you win, it’s just a huge feeling and I just crave that feeling of winning — I’m a very competitive person,” Stanush said.
This wasn’t Stanush’s first time behind the pit.
Stanush has been winnin’ and grillin’ since he was a kid, with a lot of encouragement from his dad, who would take him to plenty of cookoffs growing up.
It was only a matter of time before the young pitmaster decided to give it a shot.
“It wasn’t just learning the way, because it keeps him out of trouble and keeps him occupied while he’s with me,” Scott Stanush said. “He’s just kind of learned on his own and watched. He’s done catering events with us and tailgates with us — he’s always been there.”
Over the years the younger Stanush has developed and honed his barbecue skills for fun, then things took a turn for the competitive.
“As a child I would just do it off and on as a hobby,” the 16-year-old said. “He pushed me to try to do bigger things and practice more, and go out and try to go against the older people — try and earn some recognition for myself.”
The high school student has been smoking the competition since he was 8 years old, participating in over 40 cookoffs — six at the adult level.
Having competed in this cookoff once before with little to no success, this latest turn at the grill was by far his biggest challenge to date.
“This one was one of the biggest and most high-stakes ones because I didn’t want to let everyone down and bring (my partner) out there and not do well, or place so that was the main stress on my shoulders,” Stanush said.
To win the top honor, the pitmaster of Taiter’s Surf-N-Que, which was inspired by Stanush’s love for surfing when visiting Port Aransas and combined with his passion for the pit, had to display some serious grilling skills.
Stanush and his partner, Alexandria Lugo from Stevens High School in San Antonio, began priming their pit for the competition at 5 a.m.
With only three meats to make a good impression on the judges, the heat was on.
“It was pretty chaotic just running around and doing stuff — I was so stressed,” Stanush said.
Stanush and his partner were one of 42 teams of two to five people competing in the cookoff, which had them cooking three of five cuts of meat away from prying eyes.
The teen had practiced and trained for this, and using a special blend of sauces and other ingredients, wowed the judges with his barbecuing talents.
“Over the entire year I would practice all the time when my dad said so, and whenever I felt like it, too, so all that practice paid off in the end,” Stanush said.
The wait for the final results was nerve wracking, but it was well worth it when Stanush added up the numbers and was declared the winner.
Stanush, who is enrolled in culinary classes at Smithson Valley High School, wants to continue competing in cookoffs and go to college, where he will either study culinary arts or engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.