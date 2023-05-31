GEORGETOWN — Smithson Valley boys golf capped off its impressive season on May 22-23, finishing as silver medalists at the Class 5A state tournament.
On day one of the tournament at White Wing Golf Club, the Rangers recorded a 302. They came back on day two with a more impressive 299 total, grabbing the second-place spot on the medal stand.
The performance concludes the team’s 2023 season after it won the District 26-5A and Region IV-5A titles coming into state.
Individually, Ryan Griff shot a team-best 144, tied for fifth at the tourney. Zach Seader and Aiden Page followed as each scored 151.
Cole Cantu and Anniston McIlwain each shot 156.
With a two-day score of 601, the Rangers finished the tournament four strokes ahead of third-place Frisco Wakeland and six behind first-place Montgomery Lake Creek.
Allen places third at state golf tournament
GEORGETOWN — In the Class 5A girls state golf tournament, Smithson Valley sophomore Sayers Allen finished in third place individually from May 15-16 at White Wing Golf Club.
On day one, Allen shot a score of 73, following it up by carding a 73 on day two. She finished with a two-day total of 144.
With the finish, Allen concluded her sophomore season as the District 26-5A champion and finished second at the Region IV-5A tournament.
