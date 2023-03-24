Every year for the last seven years, on March 21, the Smithson Valley Ranger baseball program takes time to honor a member of the Ranger family who many current and former Rangers consider a brother.
Brodie, the 11-year-old son of Smithson Valley assistant baseball and football coach Lane Bowman and Monica Bowman, a motor team lead/physical therapist for Comal ISD, has Down syndrome, and the Rangers honor him on 3:21, which is World Down Syndrome Day.
“It’s something we started a few years ago to bring awareness to Down syndrome,” Lane Bowman said. “Brodie is in attendance at all the baseball and football games, and we wanted to remind the team that children living with Down syndrome work hard every day and that work should be celebrated.”
Monica, who has worked in Comal ISD for 14 years, does most of the heavy lifting by designing and ordering the shirts and making sure everyone on the baseball team and in the district can purchase the shirts.
“Hundreds of people support Brodie and everyone with Down syndrome by either wearing a shirt or crazy socks,” said Monica, who is the mother of three other children. “I think it’s fantastic how the community supports our family and all students.”
“We do this every year because we think it’s important for the boys to learn about Down syndrome,” Smithson Valley head baseball coach Chad Koehl said. “This is bigger than baseball. This is life. I hope the boys develop a sense of empathy and appreciate the differences in people.”
Brodie can be found during Ranger baseball games in the bleachers next to his mom in the first row behind home plate. When he’s not watching the game, he’s eating a hot dog and high-fiving his many friends who come by to see him. But his favorite thing to do is to jump on the tractor and help his dad drag the field after the game.
“He loves to help drag the field,” Lane Bowman said. “After the game, he meets me at the Gator, hops on, and we have a blast. It makes the activity special for me.”
Both Bowmans appreciate the support they receive from the Comal ISD and the New Braunfels communities.
“We’re very fortunate,” said Monica. “The community not only supports Brodie on 3:21, but they also support him on Buddy Walks in the fall and in everyday interactions.”
Monica smiles when she reminisces about the early stage of the pandemic three years ago when grocery stores shelves were bare.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of people who came by to drop off some of Brodie’s favorite foods to the house,” she said. “They wanted to make sure Brodie was happy. It was very humbling and appreciated. Brodie has a lot of friends.”
The Bowmans say World Down Syndrome Day and Buddy Walks are just a couple of ways to bring awareness and be good advocates for individuals living with Down syndrome.
“Everyday life can be hard for those who live with Down syndrome,” Lane said. “Our hope is that people understand to treat everyone with respect and to not take the gifts they’ve been given for granted.”
