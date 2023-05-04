Change cannot be avoided. If we decide to ignore it, no matter. Transitions seem to be built into the large universal plot of life itself. So how do we deal with change, flux, impermanence, even the deeper mysteries of life itself?
A term used in the fields of anthropology and psychology to describe transitions is liminality. Anthropologist Arnold Van Gennep used the term in his 1909 book, “Rites of Passage.” Psychologist Murray Stein writes in “Myth and Psychology” that liminality comes from the Latin limen, meaning “doorway or threshold.” Stein uses the simple example of when one enters or leaves a room, one crosses a limen, if even for a few seconds.
Essentially, it is a borderline space where one crosses from one bounded space to another. In liminal space, we find ourselves loosened from fixed views, open, vulnerable, confronted at times with ambiguity. Our fixed positions moderate even for a short time, which can create unsettling anxiety, even fear and acrimony.
Yet, being in liminal space can occasion entertaining new ways of thinking about what has been familiar, safe, and protected. Liminal space is creative space, but it requires courage to risk listening to other viewpoints, ways of thinking, and new beliefs or angles on what has been taken for granted.
An example: Every Thursday morning I drive from New Braunfels to Wimberley to be instructed in painting classes where I have learned the mediums of watercolor, acrylic and gouache paints. I am in year 11 of entering this liminal space. My art teacher, Linda Calvert Jacobson, has created an inviting liminal space for her students. Like them, I cross over into this cosmos of creativity.
I compare it to sacred space. My painting instructions are important because they add to my spiritual life. Here I turn myself over to being instructed as I struggle with crafting something that, in the end, gives me a feeling of achievement, even joy. Creating is a joyful gift in liminal space.
In the same way, we as a culture are deeply enmeshed in liminal space. The rate of change today, fueled by media in all its varied forms, and other sources that cry to be heard or seen — these too comprise liminal terrains.
Sometimes it feels overwhelming when our values are challenged by new forms of creation that may rustle against our numerous fixed positions. Yet, in liminal settings we are invited to awaken to a larger cultural landscape by crossing over from the familiar into what seems foreign, other, and alien. Of course, we can build barriers against these invasions that may threaten what has been fixed in place. Doing so is a choice.
But liminal spaces can touch us more deeply with situations that are outside our circle of certainty. Stein suggests at one point that liminal space may occasion feelings of grief over realizing one’s life path has been lost or misinterpreted.
Liminality is a creative space that rests on what may initially appear unclear, uncertain and unseen. Yet, in our creative imagination, which is often stimulated by liminal spaces, new information may bring forward a transformation in our settled views.
Liminal space is a place, even a condition, of being conscious, where we may experience a “shake-up call.” Being called often happens within liminality. These bounded spaces may create new life by inviting us to imagine what we have taken for granted and yield revelations that what is possible is already present.
Being called forth or called to can open us to a deeper, more vital life by witnessing what still needs to be lived. Such discoveries are moments of renewed vitality. Entering and exploring liminal spaces seems worth the risks that accompany them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.