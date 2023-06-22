With so much emphasis placed today on those obsessed with banning books, the love of books and we who love them can be lost in the frenzy. Many of us love reading books from a wide range of disciplines; they tutor us through a rich assortment of perceptions. Books can behave like prisms through which their various colors can reveal perspectives and increase our range of understanding.
Few opportunities to gush over books is available in New Braunfels like the annual book sale at the Civic Center, arranged in large measure to raise money for the operation of our libraries. My wife has worked for years in the bookstore at the front of the library on Common Street. I have thinned my own library of over 7,000 volumes by dropping off box after box at the side door of the library, only to have many of the titles migrate into the bookstore and out the front door.
Once I was tempted to buy a title I had donated because I realized I had not read it; but the temptation passed and I imagined some patron glad to find just that title, unread, and enjoy a new book for a pittance of what I originally paid for it.
But the real treat, like falling into a bowl of my favorite frozen yogurt, is waiting at the gates of the annual sale for the doors to open. Then Sandy and I would propel ourselves with clear purpose into the fray, knowing what subject matter we wanted to invade first, with our plastic bags at the ready for titles we did not even know we needed or desired.
Not infrequently, she or I would find two clean copies of a title we had at one time thought to purchase. Buy just one? No. For we often think of someone we know who would love a copy as a gift. Both plop into the bag as we skid on.
At one point a person stopped me to ask if I had seen any books on yoga. Wanting to be polite, but not wanting to chat — not now, where time is less money than a missed gem of a title whose shelf life was shortening — I told her I saw some in the “New Age” category. “New Age!” she laughed. “It is older than Christianity.” I agreed, not wanting to engage. Chatting is not part of the program when in the heat of the hunt. Who knows what might disappear right out from under one’s words?!
And right there, just beneath my nose, I spotted mythologist Joseph Campbell’s “The Masks of God: Creative Mythology,” old, but never read. The price is right so into the plastic stomach it goes. I knew in my heart that I had entered fully into the beat and the heat of the hunt. One can feel such things, you know.
Ecology section? Sure, give it a quick turn. But move along, because “Philosophy” and “Psychology” books were in the vicinity, beckoning, each in its own disciplined way. My eye catches Victor Scheffer’s “The Year of the Whale.” I quickly scan the back cover of this old Scribner’s paperback: “What Moby-Dick did not reveal, The Year of the Whale does!” I surrender to the hype and the humble price. I harpoon it with great accuracy and stuff it into the bulging bag, looking more like a stuffed whale itself, on the brink of bursting.
After a quick spin past the two disciplines mentioned above, I navigate to one of the registers. Almost there, I spot a Greek table and swing a cursory glance its way. A title stops me short: “Uppity Women of Ancient Greece” by Vicky Leon. For the price I don’t quibble; just gobble it up into my overburdened gut-spilling bag.
Stuffed and surfeited. Paid up, I head for the street and clean, title-free air. We are a sorry lot, we who still get excited about books and sales. I hope we never change.
