To the City of New Braunfels:
I have recently read articles in the newspaper about the lack of reasonable rentals in the city of NB. I am one of those “Mom & Pop” people who built some rentals many years ago and have maintained them and a reasonable rental rate since.
We had purchased a small duplex at 951 and 963 Stonewall Street many years ago. It is only about 600 sq. feet per side and definitely not a luxury rental. However, the taxes on it increased by $1,296 this year. By the time I pay taxes and insurance on this property, I do not have enough profit left to pay for maintenance; let alone give me income. You chose to value this property nearly as high as other properties I have that I can charge much more for rent on. This was also the only property that I had that the taxing authority would not make any adjustments on.
It seems to me that the only way one could make a profit by being the owner is to sell the property. That would mean one less very reasonable rent gone in the city and then you would complain that there were no reasonable rentals in NB.
On rental duplexes that I own on Bobolink and Kuehler, the taxes increased by $709 and $736, respectively. On a three-bedroom rental on Hollyhock Street the taxes were increased by $506. All of those were substantial increases. If you want affordable rentals in New Braunfels you cannot keep increasing taxes by such large amounts. It makes no difference how much I could sell the properties for if my goal is to remain a landlord with decent, affordable rentals. If the city only wants to encourage high-priced properties and no affordable rentals, you are certainly attaining your goal.
