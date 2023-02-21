SJWTX, known by most as the Canyon Lake Water Company, is rebranding itself as The Texas Water Company.
In 1994 the Canyon Lake Water Supply Corporation was formed in 1994. This original company was created as a member-owned non-profit water utility.
Although the company had a collective of 46 separate groundwater systems around Canyon Lake, it was realized that the Trinity Aquifer didn’t supply enough for the growing area.
SJW Group acquired Canyon Lake Water Supply Corporation in 2005; the company was renamed to SJWTX, Inc.
SJW Group provides water services to more than 1.5 million people. Additionally, it is one of the biggest investor-owned wastewater and water utilities in the U.S.
SJWTX invested more than $150 million in projects in their Texas service area by replacing older infrastructure, improving and adding systems for better customer experience and enhancing storage and delivery systems.
By acquiring Deer Creek Water System in Dripping Springs in 2018, SJWTX gained over 800 Hays and Travis county customers.
The Deer Creek Water System became the first system in the company to use innovative metering technology that allowed customers to get information about potential leaks and instant usage information. The company is working on making this technology available throughout its service area.
SJWTX’s water services grew into Bandera, Medina and Kendall counties in 2021. Nearly 1,500 connections were made by merging Kendall West Utilities and Bandera East Utilities.
SJWTX’s wastewater and water connections have grown from 6,500 to more than 26,000 since 2005; Moreover, the company serves around 78,000 customers.
As SJWTX transitions to its new name, The Texas Water Company, its new logo and name will be seen on bills, uniforms, ID Badges and, eventually, towers and signs.
However, changes to the company’s website will come into effect on March 1; sjwtx.com will transition to txwaterco.com.
By this date, customers need to begin making checks to Texas Water Company. Additionally, Western Union will update its system by March 1 to allow customers to pay their bills to Texas Water Company.
Additionally, customers who make their payments by online banking through their financial institutions need to change the payee to Texas Water Company by March 1.
Lastly, company emails will change their domains from @clwsc.com to @txwaterco.com on March 1.
More information regarding SJWTX’s rebranding to The Texas Water Company can be found at https://www.sjwtx.com/customer-care/rebranding .
