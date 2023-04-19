SJRC Texas celebrated the opening of its first family resource center on April 17 in New Braunfels.
Tara Roussett, CEO of SJRC Texas, said that the facility will support the organization’s work across 27 counties in Texas.
“Despite any challenges, we are always going to work in the best interest of children and families,” she said.
The organization works with victims of abuse and neglect.
Roussett said the center is an important prevention tool for keeping children out of abuse situations and foster care.
“We want families to stay together and be healthy and have healthy communities,” Roussett said. “Raising children is hard, so any help that you can get with parenting classes, prevention, health — this is a one-stop shop.”
The new resource center at 652 Old Bear Creek houses a UT Health San Antonio clinic for pediatric care.
The site will offer in-person and telehealth exams, sick visits and vaccines.
Staff are trained to provide “trauma-informed care” to the community, said clinical director of pediatrics Karen Schwab.
“When they’re new to us, we don’t want to keep asking them the same questions where they have to tell their story over and over and over, because every time, it retriggers that patient,” Schwab said. “We’ll also see big sibling sets, because we know it’s hard to schedule separate appointments. We don’t want to be another person they have to argue with — we already know the challenges they’re facing.”
The resource center staff have worked to make the space a welcoming place.
Children’s artwork and photographs of SJRC families line the walls.
A playroom serves as a place for children to read and learn with other families, and there are homey locations for supervised visits.
A supply room of donated goods offers diapers, formula and cleaning supplies.
Parent educator Meliss Loyola points to the center’s resource wall.
Dozens of brochures and fliers showcase the community help for parents and families, from food assistance to parenting classes.
“We know that we can trust these groups to help our families,” Loyola said.
SJRC offers several parenting classes and support groups, including the Parents as Teachers program.
Loyola fell in love with the program as an intern, and then later enrolled herself.
“I was a first-time parent, and it doesn’t matter how much education you have, every parent needs support,” Loyola said.
The organization plans for the resource center to also become a Texas Workforce Commission site.
Parent educator Roxanne Hernandez, who works with pregnant and parenting teenagers, shows off the center’s recharge room.
The space has colorful plants, an essential oil diffuser, snacks and comfortable chairs.
“If people have to have a really difficult conversation, instead of just having to get in their car and leave, they can come in here and take a moment,” Hernandez said.
The education team helps clients find help and teaches them about child development milestones.
Each educator works with more than a dozen families, some of whom have active state child welfare investigations.
Hernandez said she knows it’s hard for her clients to ask for help, especially if they’re struggling financially to support their children.
“When we’re able to meet those basic needs for families, the abuse and the neglect rates go drastically down,” Hernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.