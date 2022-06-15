This year’s city-wide Juneteenth celebration will mark several firsts.
Saturday’s sixth annual event will be the first at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110, adjacent to Cypress Bend Park, and the first associated with a new national holiday that will be observed for the first time throughout the United States on Monday.
On June 19, 1865, Union troops commanded by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, bringing news the Civil War was over and all enslaved were henceforth and forever freed. The date couldn’t be heard by most hearing the proclamation, but they heard Granger say “June” and the end of “nineteenth.”
The end result was called Juneteenth, now the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This year’s event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be at the VFW post 7110 at 600 Peace Avenue in New Braunfels.
Organizer and former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green thanked the veteran’s organization for its generosity. He said the fare will be the same but the program a little different and will feature a homegrown guest speaker.
“We’ve had football players and ministers speak before, and golf is a unique sport,” Green said of events honoring Jesse Turner, through his wife, Nancy Turner, who will review her career and explain why she is raising funds for college golf scholarships for locals seeking to compete on the next level.
She is the widow of former Navarro golf coach Jesse Turner, who while nearing the end of a lengthy and successful entertainment career re-dedicated himself to helping local youth stay away from drugs.
After her husband showed her a newspaper article about a local teen who killed himself, Nancy Turner reinvented her career, transforming from a physical therapist into a suicide prevention specialist.
Nancy became board-certified in suicide prevention, intervention and postvention and is an expert in anger/stress management, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and parenting guidelines. She founded Precious Life Crusade Teen Suicide Prevention in Seguin, and became a crisis intervention responder for the state Attorney General’s Office.
Turner is a former president and board member of Guadalupe County Adult Detention Facility, former board member of the New Braunfels Hospice and former board member of CASA of Central Texas. Her accomplishments in the Seguin-New Braunfels area earned her recognition as an Unsung Hero, she served as executive director and co-host of her late husband’s radio show and is a licensed Bible teacher and evangelist.
Jesse Turner passed away in 2020 after years of giving back to the Seguin and New Braunfels communities. He founded the Elite Golf Club and Youth Clinic and even made his own golf clubs for underprivileged kids, while hosting multiple golf tournaments and putt-a-thon events at Landa Park Golf Course in New Braunfels and Starcke Park Golf Course in Seguin.
The inaugural Jesse Turner Go Girl Golf Memorial Scholarship was established and presented last year, days before the city of New Braunfels posthumously presented Nancy with a proclamation declaring May 29, 2021 as “Mr. Jesse Turner Day” in the city.
Maybe the golf scholarships will help spread golf’s good word to others who might need it, Green said.
“There’s Tiger Woods who’s famous and there are others,” he said. “But these scholarships – we’ve given out one and are ready to present another – are a part of what this holiday is about.”
This year’s Juneteenth Jubilee will feature the musical stylings of Booker E Entertainment and a luncheon of fried chicken, watermelon, beans and red Kool-Aid.
Sponsors include Wings and Rings, Arlan’s Grocery Market, VFW Post 7110, Green and several generations of the Martinez Family, who has made the city celebration special through the years, Green said.
“They have supported me through all of the Juneteenths since 2013,” he said.
Jack Yates, namesake of the Houston high school attended by George Floyd, was a former slave who bought the property that hosted one of Texas’ first Juneteenth events in 1872. That history and the state of current and future race relations is what this holiday is all about.
On Monday, Green accepted a proclamation from New Braunfels City Council, which in part read:
“The day is celebrated in African American communities as a time to remember the struggle for equal rights; and …. our country is at its best when everyone is treated fairly and has the chance to build the future, they seek for themselves and their family; and … together we can help our nation live up to its immense promise, so let us continue their journey toward a more just, more equal, and more perfect Union.”
“I want to thank the city council and Mayor Rusty Brockman and other staffers for the proclamation – I give them credit for allowing us to have the event, along with the VFW,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a great day on Saturday.”
For more, Green encourages all to RSVP by Thursday at 830-730-3559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.