Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer and served as the tourist season’s swan song, but it never quite hit a high note.
After strong attendance early in the season with high river attendance on weekends and major holidays, Comal and Guadalupe River visitation dropped off as the season neared its end.
Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends saw heavy river traffic compared to previous years. Both holidays increased in visitation and exceeded numbers pre-COVID, according to data provided by the City of New Braunfels.
With the exception of 2020 when the river was closed as a result of a high water event, Labor Day weekend 2022 had the lowest showing in the last four years with roughly 57% less attendance than last year.
“If I’m speculating, I would suggest that it might have something to do with the bad publicity the river has received for its lower spring flows and lower (water volumes per second),” said Corner Tubes owner Matthew Hoyt. “A lot of that gets conflated with other rivers … and it just keeps people away. We’re grateful we had a spring to help offset some of our (drop in) August.”
The unseasonably high temperatures in the early months and nearly nonexistent rainfalls worked in the outfitter’s favor before the August slowdown.
“We had a good spring this year in part because it just didn’t rain much on weekends, and when it doesn’t rain much on weekends it gives us a real shot to create something of it,” Hoyt said.
Adjusting to the ups and downs of the tourist season is nothing new for Hoyt and Corner Tubes.
“We outfitters have to be agile and (be) ready to adjust to the different conditions from the river, the weather, the government and the market demands,” Hoyt said. “We do our best to make those adjustments — sometimes those are every year and sometimes they’re not every few years, but we do our best.”
The outfitters weren’t the only ones to be dragged down by low water levels.
As one of Landa Park’s biggest summer attractions, the paddle boats seemed to keep some off the water and back on land as a result of the rising temperatures and declining water levels.
“That was sort of a double whammy between the high temperatures and the lack of rain,” said Stacey Dicke, city parks and recreation department director. “The Landa lake level dropped so much it became really difficult to get those paddle boats through the water.”
With people off the water, it gave visitors an opportunity to enjoy the scenery in the park and take part in other recreational activities like mini golf — both garnering a steady visitation early on.
Landa Park’s successful summer season saw its wide variety of summer camps with packed rosters, and the park’s summer concert series went off without a hitch.
“One of our main summer events is Live at Landa — the free concerts at Landa Park, and I think that for the first time in as many years as I can really remember none of them were rained out,” Dicke said.
The city park’s summer season wasn’t without its challenges.
The season didn’t get off to the best start when, as a result of staffing shortages, the park had to delay the opening of Landa Park pool and canceled swim lessons for the month of June.
Doubling its efforts with a hiring event, the parks department gained the staff it needed and were eventually able to run the park’s attractions at full capacity.
Had the parks department not acquired the staff it needed, several summer programs like its camps would have likely been canceled, and pools would have had to cut back on hours or close on a rotating basis.
After enduring scorching weather and dwindling water levels, the most recent chapter in New Braunfels’ tourist book is closed — but that doesn’t mean the work is finished.
There is little rest for the New Braunfels parks department and tubing outfitters as they are already setting their sights on prepping for the next summer season.
