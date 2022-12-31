The New Braunfels Chamber of Music will be offering a series of concerts beginning Jan. 20 through April 28, 2023. The concerts will be presented at the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels, 135 Alves Lane, beginning at 7 p.m.
There is no admission charge but a donation of $20 is suggested.
The new year will start with a performance on Jan. 20, 2023 with Daria Rabotkina, piano solo; followed by Feb. 24 appearance by Chavdar Parashkevav, violin and Natasha Kislenko, piano; and March 24 Brendan Shea, violin and Yerin Kim, piano. The final concert of the season will be on April 28 with Ian Davidson, oboe; Daris Hale, bassoon; and Jason Kwak, piano.
Daria Rabotkina, who was born in Kazan Russia into a family of musicians and gave her first solo recital at the age of 10, will perform for the first concert.
Her education started at the Specialized Music School under the guidance of her parents along with Nora Kazatchkova. Later it continued in Kazan State Conservatory and Mannes College of Music in New York City under the tutelage of Vladimir Feltsman. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Eastman School of Music where she studied with Natalya Antonova.
Winner of the 2007 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, Robotkina received top prizes at several international competitions and participated in Russia’s White Nights, Finland’s Kuhmo, and Copenhagen’s Summer festivals. In the United States, Robotkina has appeared at the Rockport Chamber Music, International Keyboard Institute, PianoSummer at New Paltz, and San Francisco International Piano festivals.
Robotkina has released several CDs. Her first three recordings were done with CAG records as part of the Victor Elmaleh Collection. The debut recording features the Tchaikovsky Grand Sonata and Prokofiev’s Ten Pieces from “Romeoband Juliet.” Her second CD contains Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations and
Schubert’s Moments Musicaux. Rabotkina’s third project involved a live recording of three concerti. The latest CD (MSR Classics) with humoresques by Dvorak, Reger, Rachmaninov and Schuman was released to critical acclaim in 2018.
In the fall of 2016, Rabotkina joined the music facility at Texas State University as Assistant Professor of Piano. Previously she had taught at Eastman School of Music while working on the doctorate degree. She also presented masterclasses, private lessons and lectures
at the Kazan State Conservatory. Because of her passion about early piano education, Rabotkina founded the FunKey Piano Project at Texas State in 2018.
As a full-time working parent, she finds her biggest joy in spending time with her family and enjoys drawings, collecting misspellings of her name, and devouring English murder mysteries.
Plan now to indulge in a delightful evening of musical wonderment in at least one of the upcoming concerts in 2023.
