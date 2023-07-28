Public libraries in the modern sense date back to at least 1833 when Peterborough, New Hampshire, established its free public library. According to the Texas Standard, three cities in Texas were in competition claiming to be the oldest library in the state — the Rosenberg Library in Galveston; the Carnegie Library in Bryan; and Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart. Mark Smith, librarian and Director of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, was able to calm the storms of ‘ownership’ and verified the Rosenberg Library was the oldest continuing operating library in the state of Texas.
“It was opened in 1871 as the Galveston Public Library,” Smith said. “Then, after the hurricane in the early years of the century, it was rebuilt.”
New Braunfels deserves its place in history among the older libraries in Texas. The first documented library in New Braunfels was established in 1905 — 60 years after the community was founded.
It was located in one small room in a drug store on West San Antonio Street, and was advertised as a “public exchange library” in the New Braunfels Zeitung. In 1928, the first public library in New Braunfels was founded and began with a shelf of books in a downtown building where dedicated patrons parceled out $1.00 per year to support book purchases. This was a shining example of the grit and gumption demonstrated by the early pioneering folks of Comal County. In 1999, after years of struggling and several moves and exchanges, the New Braunfels Public Library found its current home at 700 East Common Street. Thanks to generous donations by individuals and organizations, grants, and government funding, it has evolved from humble beginnings to a city-owned library that provides the community with access to physical and virtual environments that support and encourage lifelong learning and enrichment. The library became a department of the City of New Braunfels in 1971, offering free library services to residents within the city limits.
Upon entering the foyer of the beautifully-constructed public library building, a glance to the right reveals the Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library Bookstore. Volunteers manage the Friends of the Library Bookstore, and book lovers may find outstanding selections and bargains at unbelievable bare-bones prices. The Friends of the Library hold an annual book sale and contributed $60,000 to the library in 2022. Membership dues for Friends of the Library are $10 per year and a visit to the store holds the promise of unexpected surprises.
Upon entering the lobby of the library, a person finds the children’s library to the left, a “reading treehouse” room that features hand puppets and bird sounds, craft stations and computers for kids. The general area of the library includes a vast array of books and digital resources in clear view and can be a bit overwhelming.
Friendly representatives at two front desks are ready to answer questions and help with selections. There is a self-serve coffee kiosk in the middle next to a stand with free paper bags for residential Green Waste collections.
The library has one large meeting room available for nonprofit groups that can seat up to 50 persons comfortably. There is a private study room available, as well as test proctoring. The Interlibrary Loan System is available for folks who want to borrow books from other libraries. Twenty-four computer workstations are on hand, including one express station that may be used for 20 minutes. Scanning and faxing are available at no charge. Charges for printing, wireless printing and copying have a $5 credit daily. Public Wi-Fi is available, and the Wi-Fi range extends to the parking lot. The New Braunfels Public Library has permanently eliminated overdue fines for books that are returned late. This policy ensures equitable access to library services for everyone in the New Braunfels community.
The library currently boasts of a little over 34,000 active library card users, and an estimated 34 people come in every day to get a new library card or to convert an existing one.
Children’s summer programs for 2023 blasted off at the beginning of June with a Tiny Tales Petting Zoo, “It’s Foam Time,” free snow cones and tons of fun and activities. Regular children’s programs include infant lapsit, baby rhyme time, preschool storytime, the play and learn series, family storytime, and bilingual storytime. With telephone tales, you can call and listen to a story, joke or poem in English or Spanish. For tweens and teens, there is a Tween Tuesday with electronic component art, kid’s pickleball, teen and tween volunteer hour, and open gaming in the teen area. The library is providing free hot lunches to children under 18 until school starts. There is no paperwork to complete, just show up and enjoy.
Check the New Braunfels Public Library all branches calendar (main campus, Westside Community Center and Westside Library) for classes and activities. In addition, there are always magical events at specified times, such as an edible book contest, sticker palooza, New Braunfels Train Museum, baby day, “Welcome Back Packs,” kitten adoptions in concert with the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, Inc., and a food drive to benefit the New Braunfels Food Bank.
Recently the Library hosted “Dinosaur Fun with BK Bones,” presented by a paleontologist who shared a replica of the largest T-Rex tooth ever found.
The library provides two magical book mobiles. The RIOrover makes home deliveries to persons who are confined to their homes. The RIOmobile makes regularly scheduled stops at places around the community, including schools, public parks, assisted living facilities and apartment complexes.
A major source of support for the New Braunfels Public Library is the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation. Their purpose is to secure private funding to meet the library’s needs for program development and improvement of services and facilities that are not met by public funding.
The foundation has raised over $1,000,000 for the New Braunfels Public Library, which included funding for the two book mobiles. The annual book and author luncheon is the foundation’s main fundraiser, and each year is a sellout event.
Gretchen Pruett, New Braunfels Public Library director, has worked at the facility for about 15 years, and sees her job as helping people and being an advocate for everyone who walks in the door, whatever their needs. She has a passion for books and received a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Texas. The New Braunfels Public Library has received the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association for the last eight years. Gretchen is the 2023-2024 President of the Texas Library Association. New Braunfels is privileged to have a library director and staff who are innovative, hard-working and dedicated, and who have brought the library to a pinnacle of success.
The Children’s Front Porch book sale, sponsored by Friends of the New Braunfels Public Library, takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the New Braunfels Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All books are 50 cents each. What a great opportunity to stock up on surprises for kids!
After all, every time a book is opened, a bit of magic falls out.
