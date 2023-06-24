The invention of the bicycle can be credited with the birth of pin-up photos. For women of the 19th century, a bicycle offered a sense of mobility and freedom never available before. To make riding more functional, women eagerly eschewed their petticoats and layered skirts in favor of bloomers, boots and pants. Even though there was much resistance to women riding bicycles, the brave, emancipated women would have none of this nonsense. The shapely feminine form became an everyday appearance tolerated and often appreciated by members of the public.
In 1895, Charles Gibson was credited with drawing the first pin-up girl. His illustrations would appear in every issue of Life magazine for more than 20 years. Around 1903, the use of calendars started to gain popularity, and pin-up girl calendars became the craze, ensuring massive sell-outs — thus the birth of the pin-up girl.
As a little girl, Lisa Elliott Blaschke was fascinated with pin-ups, vintage ads, and mermaids and loved taking photos. As a graduate of Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, her interests at that time focused on photojournalism and photography.
Although her early career began with wedding and portrait photography, she soon delved into boudoir photography and literally fell in love with it — she had found her purpose and her passion. A few years later, Lisa opened a studio featuring boudoir photography, along with vintage pin-up and underwater mermaid photography. Her childhood visions had become a reality.
Inspired by Gil Elvgren, one of the most important pin-up painters of the 20th century, Lisa’s creativity style consistently mirrors his, among other artists. According to Lisa, she loves photographing women of all sizes and shapes, because all women are beautiful. Lisa’s studio takes you back in time with her massive collection of nostalgia, ranging from vintage clothes, shoes and furniture to statement pieces, classic and modern attire. She also maintains a healthy supply of mermaid tails for her underwater goddesses. Her interpretation of the subject’s personality, appearance, aura and vibe is carefully captured in the final product, which could be a calendar, book or photos.
Eleven years ago, Lisa became involved with “Bras for a Cause,” which is an annual event for breast cancer survivors and benefits Pink Warrior Advocates, a group dedicated to supporting local women battling cancer. The fun event routinely includes a runway show by local area firefighters. Lisa became the official photographer and every year since has offered sessions and photos to the honorees of the event at no cost.
One of her breast cancer clients was another Lisa — Lisa Marie Rector, a survivor of stage 3 triple negative breast cancer who received the devastating results on April 22, 2021. According to Lisa Marie, “I started with eight months of chemo, followed by surgery and 33 radiation treatments. The last radiation treatment was in August 2022. Although these treatments are life saving, they are also life changing. I lost my hair, I lost weight, and I just looked sick. Some days great, some days I didn’t recognize the woman in the mirror. The me I had known was now gone. Cancer and treatments are not only a physical battle, but it is a mental challenge also. My confidence and self-esteem took a hard hit just as my body did. I wanted to mark my journey with photos because I had come so far. I reached out to Secrets by Miss Lisa, met with her, discussed what I had been through and what these photos would represent to me. She made me feel very comfortable and I knew how important these would be, not just photos but an actual story of my journey captured in photos. The day of the photos I showed up scared, nervous, and not feeling like myself but I couldn’t back out, I needed these for me. It was very relaxed and just an overall fun and comfortable setting. She had a lady from Adriana Espinoza Artistry who did my hair and makeup and for the first time in a long time, I felt good about myself. When I first saw the photos I couldn’t believe it was me. She did an exceptional job, and they were beautiful. I am so proud of these photos. She definitely can tell your story from behind the camera.”
The photos of the honorees are real and portray their beauty in spite of the scars that might appear — for that is part of their journey and their story. “Silly Over Serious” is how Lisa Blaschke describes the pin-up work she does with cancer survivors, making the experience fun, safe, and uplifting. The down side is even though most honorees survive, some do not, and often their pictures are used at memorials.
It has been said that courage is looking fear right in the face and saying, “Get the hell out of my way, I’ve got things to do.” And that is what the Lisa’s of the world do — they transform difficult times into magical moments of beauty, strength and love — pin-up style. Learn more about Lisa’s photography by visiting www.secretsbymisslisa.com or sending an email to lisa@lisaonlocation.com .
