Growing up in the South, Jenn Budd was raised to believe in God and country.
She began every morning at school reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with her hand pressed firmly against her chest. She played softball and basketball, watched Looney Tunes on Saturday mornings, and went to hockey games and rodeos with her family. As a teenager she rode horses, enjoyed football games, and concerts. In high school, she spent many hours in the local library, often staying until closing time. Budd chose to attend Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, where she studied law with an eye towards being a civil rights attorney. Upon graduating at the top of her class, she felt a deep need to serve her country because she felt very proud to be an American. Budd heard that the Border Patrol was hiring, and she thought a job with the Border Patrol might be a good fit to help her fund law school. She was accepted in the US Border Patrol Academy in Georgia in July 1995, and felt proud to be part of an agency whose motto was “Honor First.”
As she began her training with the U.S. Border Patrol Agency at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, her dream of performing a labor of love while proudly serving her country quickly turned into a dark and different reality. The few women training for different federal agencies there informally shared warnings about sexual harassment and rape at the facility.
These incidents usually were not officially reported because trainees were told the Feds “preferred to handle issues like disagreements or fights between agents within the agency.” Budd would learn the truth of this firsthand.
When she told her instructors about being raped by a fellow Border Patrol trainee, she was forced to spar with him in a training exercise the next day and then told to file a federal Equal Employment Opportunity complaint. Budd knew that an investigation of such a complaint would interrupt her training and add years to completion of her goals.
She told her instructors she would not file. As a woman in a heavily male dominated law enforcement agency and a gay woman in a homophobic environment, she was determined to fit in, even at the expense of her own moral compass and mental health.
Her goal was to become a federal agent and she would let nothing get in her way.
After completing her training, Budd confronted the reality of work as a Border Patrol agent firsthand: “The Border Patrol recruiter stated that I would be keeping drug smugglers and criminals from entering the country. He never mentioned that 98% or more of crossers were families simply looking for a better life.” She quickly learned that being a Border Patrol agent meant seeing those crossing the border without inspection as criminals invading the U.S. Asylum seekers were labeled as liars just trying to take advantage of our country’s wealth, and migrant children were seen as unlike “our” children but rather as junior criminals. There was no sympathy for those crossing in search of safety. The attitude was that it was their choice if they died crossing over.
Agents (herself included) routinely referred to the Latinx people they apprehended as “Toncs” or “Tonks.” The name referenced the sound agents’ flashlights made when they hit the heads of the people they were apprehending. Budd craved to belong: “If I was just physically fit enough, was great at shooting and hiking, if I apprehended enough people, if I spoke their language and repeated their lies enough, maybe they would accept me, maybe I would be a part of their family.”
As she witnessed more and more corruption within the agency, however, it became clear that she could not stay. After she became an intelligence agent at the San Diego Sector Headquarters, she was responsible for monitoring smuggling patterns. That is when she discovered that the head of the Campo station was actively facilitating smuggling. Budd continued to gather intelligence on the officer, who admitted his involvement to her and told her to back off.
Budd then tried to report him and his threat to her immediate supervisor, who encouraged her to view the situation as a “misunderstanding,” and offered her a promotion if she did so. She refused this offer and went home, only to be called immediately back to work an overnight shift. Once back at work, she was sent to an isolated location. There, she came under automatic gunfire from the other side of the border. She called for back-up, but the only agent who responded was the station chief she had been monitoring, who asked, “’Have you learned your lesson? They might not miss next time.”
Budd requested sick leave. As she says in her memoir: “The time had come when putting on my green armor, my gun and baton, my badge and cowboy hat could no longer protect me. In my time as an agent, that armor had meshed with my personal wall, but it was crumbling around me faster than I could rebuild it.” Budd had reached her tipping point. After six years with the agency, she resigned in protest due to the rampant corruption and brutality she witnessed on a daily basis.
For almost a decade, Budd has spoken out on national and local news, community panels, podcasts and radio. She is the only former U.S. Border Patrol agent to continually blow the whistle on this federal agency. She regularly is consulted by academics, journalists, humanitarians, and lawmakers and is often interviewed by outlets such as The New York Times, Newsweek, The Guardian, Washington Post, NPR, Telemundo, and CNN. She is an ambassador for Define American and the Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC) and has more than 40,000 followers on Twitter.
Her website is www.jennbudd.com. She is author of “Against the Wall: My Journey From Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist.”
Budd will speak at the Democratic Women of Comal County (DWCC) meeting on Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m., at the Tye Preston Library in Canyon Lake. The public is cordially invited to attend.
