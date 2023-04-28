On May 6, 2023, starting at 7 p.m., Drag Show for a Cause will take place at the Fellowship Hall of Faith UCC in New Braunfels. This artful performance is family-friendly and suitable for all ages. The entertainers are paid artists who are experienced in performing for family-friendly events that support nonprofit causes. They teach literacy and spread love and connection through the art of drag. The show is meant to expose people to others who defy rigid gender restrictions and help them imagine a world where people can be who they are.
Rev. Dr. Carla Cheatham, Pastor of Faith United Church of Christ, is delighted to offer a safe space to lift up the voice of justice for all people, no matter their gender identity, race, sexual orientation, or religion. The congregation of Faith Church UCC, New Braunfels, made the brave decision to become an Open and Affirming Congregation in 2009, and continues the active process of ongoing work, ever-evolving learning, and deepening advocacy. As a denomination, UCC has a colorful history of being first, as it ordained the first African-American preacher in 1785, the first woman in 1853, and the first openly gay male pastor in 1972, who was a native of Houston, Texas.
Rev. Dr. Cheatham recalls what happened in 2021, when a group of sign-carrying Christians picketed the Riverside Pride Festival and spent hours making sure the 900-plus attendees heard about a God who would condemn them to hell. She stated, “For our congregation to remain silent in the face of such bigotry and misuse and misrepresentation of God and God’s words would have made our church complicit, quietly agreeing with their words and actions. So we made the decision to host two days before the Pride Fest last year, the first Annual Interfaith Pride Worship Service at Faith Church.” The support was much greater than expected. Twenty-two clergy from 17 different faith traditions came in silently before a packed house of 150 attendees, stood on the chancel and sang a capella, a song of blessing, “You are the heart. You are the hands. You are the voice of Spirit on earth. And who you are, all that you do, is a blessing to the world.”
Rev. Dr. Cheatham said, “Hearts were moved, inspired, healed and changed, as it was the first time many of those gathered had heard a clergy person speak of blessing and belovedness, rather than curse, over them.”
The entire service was about being for love and community, rather than against any groups or organizations; for justice and peace for all, rather than exclusion and hate. It was about offering an alternative voice of faith to counter so many who wield their beliefs and sacred scriptures as a sword of judgment rather than an offering of grace.
Rev. Dr. Cheatham shared, “We want to stand with, and even in front of, those being targeted in the most recent attempts to divide us by inventing and then codifying fear, as current legislation against LGBTQIA+ persons and our allies are seeking to do. As children of God, as followers of Jesus, our faith at Faith Church calls us to not just declare that everyone is beloved, but to prove it by not hiding in our sanctuary of relative privilege while some are left our in the cold. And for our siblings of faith who struggle to accept what we are doing, our greatest hope is to do this for equality and inclusion in such a way that it may be a means of grace by which we can learn to disagree in love, and to never allow that disagreement to bring harm to any of God’s created.”
Three artists will perform, each for 30 minutes, with an intermission and reception at the end. Guests will enjoy a celebration of diversity, inclusion, community, togetherness and love while supporting local charities. Tickets can be obtained online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drag-show-for-a-cause-registration-605025677087.
The second annual Interfaith Pride Worship Service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 S. Guenther Street, New Braunfels, on Thursday, June 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church continues the tradition of bringing people of different faiths together in celebration of love and acceptance.
