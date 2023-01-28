In the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court applied the core constitutional principles of privacy and liberty to a person’s ability to terminate a pregnancy.
The court held that the constitutional right to privacy includes a person’s right to decide whether to have an abortion. This decision placed personal and moral decisions in the hands of individuals, rather than that of the government, and was part of a global trend of recognizing women’s rights as human rights.
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, a move that eliminated the constitutional protection for abortion, disregarding the previous interpretation of abortion as falling under the right to privacy, and allowing states to set their own laws. Some states, including California, Kansas, and South Carolina responded to the Supreme Court decision by protecting legal access to abortion. Meanwhile more than a dozen other states, including Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas, moved to enact sweeping abortion bans, disregarding a person’s right to privacy. In Texas, it is necessary to travel outside of the state to get an abortion unless the abortion is to save the pregnant person’s life or to prevent serious risk to the pregnant person’s physical health. There is no exception for rape or incest, and New Mexico is the only neighboring state that still allows the procedure.
Texas Senate Bill 8, an act that bans abortion after six weeks, took effect on September 2, 2021, before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Under Senate Bill 8, doctors in Texas can face life behind bars and six-figure fines for performing illegal abortions.
This act empowers regular citizens to sue doctors or anyone who aids or abets an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The right to privacy is thrown out the window.
Much confusion abounds in relation to Texas abortion bans. In April 2022, a hospital reported a woman to law enforcement for ending her own pregnancy. She was charged with murder, put in jail for three days and held under a $500,000 bond. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges when the district attorney realized he did not have authority to charge the woman. Her case is an example of the confusing nature of Texas’ current abortion laws and the lengths to which the state is willing to go to restrict abortion access and ignore a person’s right to privacy. Abortion advocates worry this incident could have a chilling effect on pregnant people seeking medical care in Texas.
Another example of the deleterious effects of these laws on Texas citizens’ privacy is their effect on protections offered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Under Texas’ new abortion laws, if there’s a warrant, court order, or subpoena for the release of a person’s medical records, then a clinic or hospital could be required to hand them over. And patients and providers may be made legally vulnerable by the enormous trail of health-related data generated through their devices every day.
If someone is using Google maps to get to a clinic and Google sells that data to various advertisers, there is nothing stopping law enforcement from obtaining the same data.
According to Dallas Morning News, since the state’s restrictive laws took effect, researchers found that demand for abortion pills by mail surged in Texas and other states with similar bans. Texas, however, bans medication abortion after seven weeks and medication abortions have become a target of anti-abortion politicians and activists.
The 2023 legislative session, which will run through May 29, will see activity on abortion rights as Democrats have prefiled bills repealing abortion bans and Republicans have prefiled bills seeking to limit Texans’ access to out of state travel in order to get an abortion.
Texans are proud to live in a state that values individual freedom, deregulation, and the power to make decisions for ourselves. These principles should apply to Texas women. We are smart. We are strong, tough, capable, and educated. We can dance backwards in high heels or boots, and should be trusted to make our own decisions about whether and when to have children.
Texas women strive to finish what our mothers before us started, and what we do not finish, our daughters surely will. So don’t mess with Texas women — or our daughters to come.
