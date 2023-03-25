Major David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and is a veteran of Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2004-2005, he served as communications officer in Iraq with the 1st Calvary Division where his building was the target of the country’s insurgents. Explosives were thrown unpredictably above and around him for a year, which resulted in devastating mental and physical limitations.
When he returned to Ft. Hood, he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Bass, who now lives in Killeen, stated he had nightmares every night for six years about being back in the war. “I still have the sensation that I’m in Iraq, I can hear Iraq, I can smell Iraq, I can hear rockets going off,” he said. Bass was treated with psychotropic medications for PTSD and with opioids for chronic pain from his injuries.
“I was being treated at the VA in Temple, seeing a psychiatrist there on a regular basis, and in 2012, I told him that I really hate the side effects of these psychotropic pills and I don’t want to take them anymore.” One of the most alarming side effects described by Bass was suicidal ideation. Despite the side effects, Bass’ doctor refused to take him off the medication and ordered him to continue taking the pills.
Desperate to find a way out of his nightmare, Bass turned to the internet to find other ways to treat PTSD and it was there that he found some veterans who were using cannabis successfully in treating PTSD.
“I started research on the internet about alternative treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder, and I discovered that there were veterans who were using cannabis for PTSD. I knew what marijuana was but I’ve never seen two words juxtaposed: medical and marijuana. These veterans sounded legit. They were Vietnam veterans, Iraq veterans and Afghanistan veterans. So, I purchased cannabis illegally in Austin and started using every day.”
Bass found that marijuana worked much better than the pills given by his doctor because it alleviated nightmares, reduced anxiety, reduced feelings of paranoia and allowed him to escape depressive memories and obsessive thought patterns. But he declared emphatically, “We don’t want to be criminals, we don’t want to do anything illegal, we love Texas, we respect the law.”
On September 1, 2021, the Texas Compassionate Use Program expanded to include people with PTSD and cancer of all stages, allowing them to use “low-THC cannabis.”
Cannabis has been reported to decrease nightmares and anxiety and for cancer patients, and to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea, loss of appetite and body pains. Bass was able to get a prescription for THC gummies instead of illegally vaping marijuana to deal with his condition. Texas is one of 36 states that allow the use of medical marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Bass, as a barnstorming leader for veterans’ rights, became the director of Veterans Outreach for Texas NORML from 2013 to 2021. He founded Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana in 2015. And Bass has not slowed down yet. On March 14, 2023, which was Marijuana Policy Lobby Day, Bass led a group from Senate District 24 to speak with Senator Pete Flores and offer educational information on the healing properties of marijuana. On March 13, Bass testified before the 88th Texas Legislature in favor of HB 1805, which raises the THC limit and adds chronic pain to the list of qualified conditions. HB 1805 would further allow the Department of State Health Services to designate qualifying conditions instead of legislators making the decision every two years.
Bass strongly supports several other bills, particularly HB 218, which reduces the penalties for possession of 1 ounce or less of cannabis flower or concentrate and instructs officers to stop making arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana or related paraphernalia intended for personal use.
Nearly 3 in 4 Texas voters (72%) support decriminalizing marijuana, according to a University of Texas/Texas Politics poll in December 2022. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon, recently stated that it is irresponsible not to provide the best care we can as a medical community, care that could involve marijuana. He added, “We have been terribly and systematically misled for nearly 70 years in the United States.”
Bass encourages all Americans to support our troops by supporting laws that give veterans access to a safe alternative medication. The Democratic Women of Comal County (DWCC) is honored to host Bass as speaker on Thursday, April 27, at the Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 S. Access Road, Canyon Lake, beginning at 6 pm.
The public is invited to attend, meet Major Bass and learn about what is happening now in the 88th Texas Legislature.
“It’s about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It’s about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they’ve earned when they come home. It’s about serving all of you as well as you’ve served the United States of America.” – Barack Obama
Major Bass, thank you for your sacrifice, loyalty and service to the U.S.A.
