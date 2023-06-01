Ginger Duryea greets Zeus the German Shepherd with a treat inside his kennel at the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society.
The shelter’s new executive director says she is proud of how much the facility has changed in the last few months.
“We’ve been working really hard to get the dogs happy and healthy,” Duryea said. “They’ve all been vaccinated and dewormed and given flea and tick medication, and the majority of them are fixed now.”
In February, a new board of directors took over the facility following troubling allegations of animal mistreatment and neglect.
The animal shelter will host a fundraiser on Sunday, June 4 at River Rose Tavern in Canyon Lake.
Duryea previously worked at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
Her team is focused on getting the resident dogs adopted and fostered.
Once that happens, Duryea said the shelter will have space to open up again for animal intake.
“They’re amazing dogs, and they really do deserve the best,” she said. “These animals don’t have a voice, and giving them one is more important to me than anything else.”
The shelter on Old Sattler Road is caring for nearly 30 dogs.
Duryea brought on Stacie Shmidl, another New Braunfels shelter veteran, to do animal enrichment.
The team walks the dogs regularly and helps them socialize with people and with each other.
Shmidl said the increased attention has helped the dogs “come out of their shell.”
“Just being the one to care for these animals is really special,” Shmidl said. “Giving them a toy every day, and watching their eyes light up, that’s why we’re doing this.”
After the leadership change, the staff went right to work cleaning and providing veterinary care for the animals.
“I’m always inviting people in to see for themselves,” Duryea said. “You’ll see a world of difference in the dogs and how clean it is and how much better it is in general. The dogs are proof of that.”
Along with potential adopters and foster families, the shelter is always in need of volunteers and donations.
The animal shelter is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday’s fundraiser will be from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at River Rose Tavern on 145 FM 2673 in Canyon Lake.
Tavern owner Sarah Hartman said the event will include a poker run, live music and BBQ plates, as well as a silent auction and live auction.
“Everything’s been donated, so all proceeds are going back to the shelter,” Hartman said. “Our community has really come together and has just been dropping off donations left and right.”
