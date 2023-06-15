During Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting, one item was ultimately pulled off the consent agenda.
The item, listed as Item 1-P, was the final reading of a proposed rezoning of 0.4 acres located at 611 E. Common St. in New Braunfels from a single-family and two-family district to a commercial office district with a special use permit to allow short-term rentals. The listed address is close to the Comal County Fairgrounds at 701 Common St.
The residence had been out of code compliance previously but has since been cleaned up.
The building’s layout of two bedrooms, one bathroom and two paved spaces allows for five occupants.
However, 24% of the neighbors within 200 feet of the property opposed the ordinance; because of this, a supermajority was needed for the final reading to pass.
An employee of the applicant, Sean Murphy, LLC, commented that the lots would be divided professionally. Moreover, the property would be managed by an app known for managing Airbnb locations.
Although there weren’t residences that spoke in favor of the proposed rezoning, three individuals spoke in opposition.
One neighbor had three clear points to her opposition: the concern of crime, traffic and noise.
When buying her property over a decade ago, the resident understood that her family would have to deal with traffic when the Comal County Fair occurred.
Although she was willing to embrace that traffic for that one week of the year, she was concerned the area might flood with traffic for the rest of the year as well with a short-term rental.
Another property owner was concerned that no one would live on the property to supervise the short-term rentals.
The concern of short-term rentals driving up the rates for long-term rentals in the area was also brought up by another neighborhood resident.
After the neighbors shared their concerns, the council discussed the ability to revoke the permits.
The individual who spoke for the applicant added that there would be cameras on the property to supervise the outside of the residence.
Additionally, the speaker lived locally and stated he would be the one to respond to situations that arise on the property.
Because Harry Bowers was not present at the meeting and a supermajority was needed, the six council members present needed to vote unanimously in favor of the motion to pass.
Councilmember Christopher Willis moved for approval, and Councilmember Andres Campos seconded the motion.
The motion failed 5-1, with Councilmember Mary Ann Labowski in opposition.
