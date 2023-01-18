New Braunfels police arrested two teenagers on Tuesday night in an incident where two people were shot at near their home in a neighborhood not far from Goodwin Frazier Elementary.
Officers responded to a report of several gunshots in the 200 block of Rhine Road just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
NBPD spokesperson David Ferguson said that the gunshots did not injure the two alleged victims.
“They were exiting the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” Ferguson said.
EMS did treat a woman who was injured by glass from the car window.
Witnesses told officers that they saw a “male in a black hoodie” shoot the gun before getting into a white car and fleeing the scene.
Additional officers arrived to search for the vehicle.
NBPD stopped the car in the 1200 block of North Business 35, and detained two suspects.
Officers found two handguns, a THC device, marijuana and Xanax.
Police arrested Antonio Baltazar III, a 19-year-old New Braunfels resident who was driving the car.
Baltazar was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and marijuana possession.
A 15-year-old New Braunfels boy, who was a passenger in the car, faces the same charges.
He was transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Baltazar remains in jail.
His bond has been set at $93,000.
It is unclear if he has an attorney.
The 19-year-old was previously arrested for fleeing from a police officer.
Ferguson said that the investigation is ongoing into the incident, and could not say whether the two teenagers knew the alleged victims.
