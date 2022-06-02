Without fanfare, Rex Campbell accepted a simple plaque from the citizens of Comal County, presented upon his retirement.
Worded like all county retirement plaques, it honored Campbell “for his 23 years of dedicated service to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and citizens of Comal County – and thanks for a job well done,” Judge Sherman Krause read from the presentation inscribed for the longtime criminal investigations officer during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds presented a retirement badge to Campbell, who posed for photos with his boss, Krause and his wife, Melissa. Campbell, a detective lieutenant, will officially retire Friday and admitted it was a long-time yearning with a sudden decision.
Campbell said he penned his retirement letter a few months ago but decided to submit it after his granddaughter came into the world May 24.
“She currently has me completely wrapped around her little finger,” he said.
Campbell was named Officer of the Year twice in a career that saw several years as a patrol officer in Windcrest and eight years with the United States Air Force.
“I started as a reserve officer with the Air Force in Fort Worth, and literally got addicted to civilian law enforcement,” he said. “There are good memories of the people at the CCSO, who I look on as family and always have.
“But I’m ready to turn the page. I worked 23 years with the CCSO, and may have had to work only about a week – the rest of the time I had fun.”
Campbell, 55, recalled several cases. His investigation into a 2007 burglary at a residence of a Blue Star mom whose home provided R&R to injured military personnel near Canyon Lake led to his first major recognition.
Campbell enlisted the media to track down items stolen from the home, which included mementos from her late son’s military career, presented by the Department of the Navy and Secretary of Defense following his death in Iraq. Within weeks, tips led investigators to the arrests of suspects and recovery of some of the stolen items.
But Campbell’s most memorable incident occurred shortly after he joined CCSO. He recalled while training a new deputy on patrol during a traffic stop, he saw the driver reaching under the front seat for a weapon.
“I had a recruit shoot at me,” he said, laughing. “He was brand-spanking new and a little high-strung. On the second stop, near the rest area off FM 3159, I approached the guy who was reaching under the seat.
“One thing led to another and I wound up hanging out of the driver’s side window trying to get the keys away from him. He’s driving down the road and my recruit starts shooting. He blew the windows out of the car.”
Campbell wiggled away from the suspect’s fleeing vehicle and he and the recruit caught up with the suspect, who wrecked his car in Canyon Lake City. He said had a hard time wording the report.
“I was told to write it up as attempted capital murder,” he said, “But then I asked, which one should I write up?”
Campbell’s career has run the gamut – from instructing newcomers on the job to tracking down where the proverbial bones are buried – and sometimes suspects who buried the bones. Probes into murders, kidnappings, domestic disputes, drugs, and more highlighted a near two-dozen year career.
He thanked his wife for her understanding.
“She has been wonderful through it all – the late-night phone calls, and me coming home beat up and bloodied through the years – she’s put up with a lot,” he said.
