In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, which prompted concerns over school safety from parents, teachers and students, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds and Lt. Mark Long are launching a program to put more resource officers in CISD schools.
The program, which is being called the Reserve Deputy School Resource Officer Program, is seeking to fill schools with an additional law enforcement presence to deter criminal activity and is using retired officers to do it.
While the program may be relatively new — the concept isn’t. Law enforcement agencies across the country have implemented similar strategies to fill schools with additional security for years, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Department.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has been using current and retired officers as volunteer reserve deputies for a while, but over time the numbers have dwindled slightly as a result of age, and while there are no age restrictions, some school officer reservists ultimately retire.
Given the area’s large number of retired law enforcement officers and military retirees, calls were pouring in with people asking what they could do to protect school staff and students.
“(After Uvalde) we had a number of people approach us saying, ‘what can I do to help?,’” Sheriff Reynolds said.
As a result Lt. Long came up with the program that utilizes retired trained professionals to strengthen its current school resource officer program.
The sheriff’s office has had a good working relationship with CISD for quite some time and were very responsive to the idea of launching such a program, Sheriff Reynolds said.
“We appreciate the steps that the Comal County Sheriff’s office is taking to increase its presence in our schools this coming year,” said Steve Stanford, the executive director of communications for CISD. “Our long-standing relationship with the sheriff’s office, as well as with our other law enforcement partners in the district, are key to keeping our students and staff safe throughout the school year.”
In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde, the county sheriff’s department increased police visibility at CISD schools for the remainder of the school year to set parents and students at ease.
The decision to increase security had a positive response from parents and students, who felt reassured by law enforcement presence.
“It provides that sense of security,” Sheriff Reynolds said. “When you see the uniform presence (or patrol cars) … (people are) less likely to go in (somewhere) and do something.”
Those in the program will be working on a volunteer, part-time basis, and will receive training to ensure security measures and protocol are followed to the letter. Applicants will also have to undergo a thorough background check and must pass a written and physical test to be considered ready for duty.
Interested, qualified applicants with experience as a licensed Texas peace officer can contact Lt. Long with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 620-3400 extension 2007.
Actually a good idea, but it will be a very boring position for someone. The problem is that you also need something else for them to do while also keeping enough focus on security. In essence it is guard duty, and there are few things more boring than that. That usually results in complacency, and you might as well not have them.
