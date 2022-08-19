Two years and two days later, Brian Scott Sharp and the Comal County justice system will meet to settle old scores.
On Monday, jury selection will begin in the trial for the Spring Branch man facing charges connected with the shooting of Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna and other lawmen trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at his Spring Branch residence on Aug. 20, 2020.
Sharp, 61, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer in indictments handed up Sept. 9, 2020 and carrying bonds totaling $870,000.
Sharp is without bond on a 2019 indictment alleging he missed court for evading Bulverde police with a vehicle on Aug. 24, 2018. He will be tried in Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court on the other charges that carry between 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
Waldrip issued the warrant for Sharp’s arrest, which led to the 2020 shooting. Luna underwent more than a dozen surgeries at San Antonio’s University Hospital, including one that amputated his right arm 4.5 inches below the elbow.
Days after the shooting, with the justice system still reeling from COVID-19, both judge and defendant amended indictment documents. Waldrip stipulated bond would be in effect if Sharp would stand trial within 60 days, with Sharp changing his first, middle and last names to read “I A Man” in all documents.
Months later Sharp was still jailed under his given name. He sought new counsel in October 2021, when his defense strategy clashed with court-appointed attorneys Joseph Garcia III and Amber Macias, who claimed their client, who filed numerous motions for various reasons, failed to grasp the basics of criminal case law.
In March 2022 Waldrip appointed the father-son team of Eric and Samuel Rosen as Sharp’s new attorneys. With Eric Rosen sidelined for medical treatment, Samuel Rosen has met three times with Waldrip and Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd, who will prosecute for the state.
In June, Samuel Rosen filed a motion to consolidate two of the three charges into a single trial. But the state objected, saying Sharp didn’t have a right to consolidate offenses, no matter how similar, occurring within the same criminal episode.
In July, Waldrip sided with the defense. Ironically, still outstanding is the Aug. 24, 2018 evading charge that led to the 2019 indictment — and the warrant that led to Sharp’s firing on deputies on the front porch of his residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch.
Rosen and Floyd agreed Waldrip should preside as trial judge after Waldrip offered to transfer proceedings to another district court judge. Last week Rosen sought further definition from Waldrip on necessity and/or self-defense as arguments that led his client to fire on Luna.
Last Sunday, Luna, still rehabilitating for his return to the sheriff’s office, tossed the ceremonial first pitch as one of dozens of first responders honored at the Texas Rangers baseball game against the Seattle Mariners.
No comments were offered by attorneys, CCSO or others associated with the case, which district court dockets released Friday confirmed for trial beginning Monday. Forty witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify during the trial, which after jury selection is expected to run until the end of the week.
