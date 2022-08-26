In somewhat of a surprise, a Comal County jury on Friday sentenced Brian Scott Sharp to 55 years in prison and fined him $20,000 for shooting at sheriff’s office deputies in 2020.
The jury of eight men and six women, including alternates, deliberated nearly six hours before recommending the sentence to 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip. On Thursday, the panel convicted Sharp, 61, of attempted capital murder of a public servant and aggravated assault of a peace officer — CCSO Deputies Eddy Luna and Nick Nolte — on Aug. 20, 2020.
Sharp opened up with a shotgun blast that decimated Luna’s right arm and narrowly missed Nolte. CCSO Deputy Rene Luna, who joined the others at Sharp’s residence in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive, applied the tourniquet and kept his brother alive and airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.
Sharp has spent the last 737 days in Comal County Jail. He could have gotten life but received 55 years for shooting Luna, 25 years for assaulting Nolte, and fined $10,000 on each count.
“Through this verdict, the jury provided great protection for this community’s law enforcement,” said Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, who personally assisted in prosecuting for the state. “Brian Sharp is a threat to the safety of anyone of authority because he believes he is above the laws that govern our community ensuring our protection and safety.”
Standing next to father-and-son defense attorneys Eric and Samuel Rosen, Sharp accepted the concurrent sentences, which mandate he serve 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.
“I’m hoping he gets life — at least that’s what he deserves,” Luna said a few hours before the jury came back with the sentence. “In a split moment he changed my life and he changed his life — and for what? Something he could have taken care of to begin with.”
Luna and Nolte visited Sharp’s home three times to deliver a bond revocation warrant for a 2019 indictment that charged Sharp for missing court for evading Bulverde police with a vehicle in 2018.
In recent years, Sharp embraced the sovereign citizens movement, defined as “a political movement of people who oppose taxation, question the legitimacy of government, and believe that they are not subject to the law,” and “may not respect cops’ authority.”
Sharp built a two-story stone home in a heavily wooded area, and the residence has no electricity, running water or phone. There, he lived an isolationist life, and testified that he sought to avoid the deputies he labeled as “jack booted thugs.”
Assistant Criminal District Attorney Daniel Floyd’s case illustrated the timeline of events the day of the shooting. For an hour and 20 minutes, Sharp scribbled notes in a real-time diary of the arrest, noting Luna and Nolte pounding on his front door while he remained silent.
Ten minutes later, Nolte kicked the door open just before Sharp fired. After he shot Luna, Sharp pasted a note with Eddy’s name on the shotgun before surrendering to Nolte.
“That was something we didn’t know — that he had placed Eddy’s name on the gun,” said Irene Luna, Eddy’s wife. “It really shook us up.”
Floyd noted that in closing, which the jury obviously didn’t ignore. Neither could panel members forget photos of the wounded Luna lying with his right forearm bloodied and shattered — displayed throughout the week-long trial.
The defense said the officers’ actions on the scene and at CCSO headquarters were creations of their own making. They questioned why backup officers were not called and why the officers proceeded to kick in the door knowing it barricaded an armed suspect.
State law says the prosecution must bear the burden of proving malicious intent was behind the person who used deadly force out of necessity or self-defense. The jury spent three hours deliberating that before finding Sharp did so against Luna and Nolte.
“I really don’t care if someone has (political) issues,” Nolte said. “It doesn’t give them the right to shoot someone else. I’m here for Eddy — I was just lucky I got out of the way.”
Jurors deliberated longer on Friday after testimony from Eddy and Irene Luna that began the punishment phase Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning, when Sharp’s sister and a good friend testified on his behalf.
Other family members, including one of his two sons mistakenly labeled as mentally ill by defense lawyers on Thursday, showed up. They declined to be quoted but as a whole they damned Sharp’s actions against Luna.
Sharp apologized for shooting Luna, but not for actions he claimed as self-defense. The law gave him a wide punishment range of between 5 and 10 years probation, administered under Waldrip’s terms, noted the Rosens, to 5 to 99 years to life in prison.
In these types of cases, Comal County juries usually administer the latter.
“He needs to go away for the rest of his life,” said Eddy Luna, who said he must undergo another surgery to stabilize the nerves that are left in his right arm before he can be fitted with a bionic arm which could pave the way for his return to the sheriff’s office. He and Irene Luna said there’s a 50-50 chance he’ll actively resume his 31-year career.
“(Sharp) turned our lives upside down,” Irene said. “For what he did with the gun before shooting Eddy, he had made up his mind.”
Added Eddy: “He needs life so he won’t be there if another officer should have to go there.”
Tharp credited Floyd, Chief Investigator Mark Mault, Felony Clerk Sarah Henrie, Detective Bekah Coons, Texas Ranger Joey Evans, “and many other officers with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.”
On a personal note, Tharp added: “I have had the privilege of working with Eddy for many years and my respect for his resolve and courage could not be any greater,” she said. “As a community, we cannot take for granted the true weight of the badge that our officers wear and daily sacrifices they make.
“I would like to thank the men and women who serve in uniform in our community — we are so blessed and fortunate to have so many officers who literally risk their lives for the protection of ours.”
