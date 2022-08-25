A Comal County jury on Thursday convicted Brian Scott Sharp of intentionally trying to kill sheriff’s office deputies trying to serve him with an arrest warrant at his home in 2020.
Sharp, 61, was convicted of attempted capital murder of a peace officer in firing the shotgun that wounded Deputy Eddie Luna, and aggravated assault for firing at another peace officer, Deputy Nick Nolte, from inside the front door of his home in the 1400 block of Springwood on Aug. 20, 2020.
Both Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the Spring Branch dwelling for a third time trying to deliver a bond revocation warrant, under a 2019 indictment issued after Sharp missed a court date for a charge of evading Bulverde police with a vehicle in 2018.
Inside the courtroom of the man who signed that warrant, Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court, Sharp was convicted on two of the four counts prosecutors whittled down from the four that began the trial and six total felony counts filed against him. Sharp, who scratched out his name and replaced it with “I A Man” in the indictments, testified he fired in self-defense against gun-happy officers he described as “jack-booted thugs.”
After closing arguments by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Floyd and the father-son defense team of Eric and Samuel Rosen, it took the jury panel of eight men and six women, including alternates, 3 hours to come back guilty on both counts.
Luna lost part of his right arm to the blast, which Nolte narrowly avoided by diving out of the way. In front of a packed courtroom that included both deputies and dozens of fellow sheriff’s office and area law enforcement officers, Floyd said Sharp’s testimony on Wednesday reiterated his intent that day.
Floyd reminded jurors that Sharp testified to loading and preparing his shotgun and posting real-time entries in a diary — all while silent to commands by both deputies for 1 hour and 20 minutes prior to his shooting Luna.
Floyd also posted stills of Luna, laying face-up on the ground with a bloodied and shattered right arm, taken body cameras worn by Nolte and CCSO warrants Deputy Rene Luna, who applied the tourniquet that saved his brother’s life.
Both Rosens said actions by Luna, Nolte and CCSO officers not on the scene, precipitated tragic events they said could easily have been avoided by sending additional officers, negotiators, SWAT teams, tear-gas — almost any other alternative measures.
After Sharp stood silently accepting his fate, Eddy thanked the jury as he took the stand for the trial’s punishment phase, which continues when jurors return at 9 a.m. Friday.
“I’d like to think the jury… You all made the right decision, there’s no doubt,” he said.
Unlike during his earlier testimony during the four-day trial, Luna was emotional on this trip to the stand. It started with Floyd asking him what his life is like following the shooting.
“I guess the hardest thing for me the last two years is seeing myself in the mirror,” he said.
“I don’t want to lose my left hand because I’d have to depend on someone else to do the simplest things for me. I was right handed and it’s been a struggle trying to write. I’m at the first or second grade level that I can slowly write legibly.
“I’m able to drive but it’s now a completely different experience with one arm. I no longer drive a standard shift car and I can no longer drive a motorcycle, which is what I enjoyed doing on the weekends.”
Public bathrooms are something he now avoids.
“From the get-go everything was a hassle. I hate the fact that someone would be behind me and not know that I have only one arm. I’m trying to struggle with my zipper while trying not to pee on myself. It’s something I have to constantly concentrate on. Nobody understands I’m (without a right arm) until I turn around,” he said.
“I no longer can eat chicken fried steak, which is my favorite dinner. Everything has to be cut up for me like I’m a 4- or 5-year-old child.”
Luna doesn’t sleep much but when he does, he says it’s on his back and without his wife in the same bed. He solemnly recalled his grandchildren being warned to be careful not to hurt him; and he wouldn’t pick them up because he feared his arm wasn’t strong enough to hold them.
Irene Luna sobbed throughout her testimony about how Aug. 20, 2020 changed their 34-year-marriage. She said it took six to seven hours, after calling their three kids who joined her, for all to make it to University Hospital, where for three days she wondered if Eddy would live or die.
Eddy, who underwent 13 surgeries in 25 days, testified Irene was by his side 24-7 — at a time no hospitals allowed visitors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, both of them thanked hospital officials for looking the other way.
“It’s because I love him and want him to get better,” Irene said of why she continues to look after her husband, who she said had always been “very cautious about how he did his job and was always careful.”
Floyd opened the punishment phase.
“It’s the simple struggles — like using the restroom on your own. That’s the impact Bryan Sharp his head on Eddy Luna’s life,” he told jurors. “He will never have to use of his right arm again. He will never have the ability to zip and unzip his fly … that is just a small glimpse into the life Eddy has to live.”
Floyd reminded of Eddy testifying of the days he doesn’t wear his prosthetic arm because of the swelling.
“Getting dressed. Eating food. Washing himself. What Eddy has to deal with every day, you should take every bit of it into consideration (in assessing) this punishment.”
Floyd didn’t omit Nolte or Rene Luna.
“Nick goes through every day wondering what it’s going to be like everyday he puts on that uniform, and some days thinks that today might be the day he shouldn’t put it on,” Floyd said.
“I would hate to be put in the situation that Rene was in while having to save his brother’s life and seeing that image of his brother laying on the ground. It’s burned in his head and he lives with that for the rest of his life.
“These guys have been impacted, so what message are you going to send with your verdict?”
Eric Rosen, who blamed CCSO’s actions on and off the scene the day of the shooting, urged jurors to consider probation, which the state mandates they must also consider.
In the punishment phase, it (ranges from) 5 to 10 years probation to 5 to 99 years and up to life in prison,” he said before describing Sharp as a person shaped by a series unfortunate events.
Rosen said Sharp was a product of a large but broken home in Ohio and settled in Texas, where he and his common-law wife had two sons. Addicted to prescription pills, his wife died in 2016, two years after his mother died in Tennessee, leaving him to care for the boys, one of which is mentally ill.
“Around the same time, he became part of the sovereign citizens movement,” Rosen said.
“From what I’ve heard this group has its own interpretations of (United States) history and constitutional law, and there’s a feeling among them that they aren’t under the jurisdiction of the U.S. legal system as we think we are — which is perhaps why they consider themselves exempt from such laws.”
Rosen explained that his client went through the Internet “rabbit hole” that took him off the grid and into a home without electricity, running water, phones — which further isolated him from the rest of the world.
“A combination of all of these factors — personal tragedy, especially the loss of his mother, the loss of his significant other, and having to deal with his son’s mental illness, sent him into a downward spiral, with isolation as a lifestyle,” Rosen said.
Irene Luna said they have struggled with his aim to get back to work, which Eddy plans to do if a new robotic arm can enable him to resume his duties.
“I know that he wants to get back to work and that will make him happy again,” she said. “But we both know (there’s a possibility he may never go back to work again).
“Every now and then the nerve pains he has come and go like shockwaves and I can hear him yell out. I know that he’s in pain. He doesn’t think I can hear him but I do.”
She added: “I never thought this would happen but it has changed our lives forever. I’m so grateful that my brother-in-law was there that day because my husband wouldn’t be here.”
With jurors glued to her every word, Irene Luna looked at Sharp before looking ahead at them.
“It’s changed our lives forever. I just want you to know I don’t think he should be able to be paroled or have a light sentence,” she said. “For what he’s done to my husband, what he’s doing to us and what he’s done to our family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.