The May 18th “senior prank” at New Braunfels High School has undoubtedly caused quite the stir around our community. As you know, this was a rather significant event with numerous aspects requiring an immediate and comprehensive response. Over the last month, our administrative team has been working tirelessly toward a final conclusion, and I want to share with you some key information that will hopefully shed light on this matter.
One of the many challenges we face in public education is striving to be as transparent as we can with our community regarding a significant event like this while also holding true to student confidentiality and student privacy laws. These laws protect the disclosure of student records and prohibit us from sharing discipline determinations.
However, we believe it is important for the community to be aware of significant events and to be assured that we are addressing those properly. So, even though we cannot legally disclose any specific details about our students, here are some clarifying facts regarding the event:
• A large group of students (roughly 100) entered NBHS on the evening of May 18th without approval or assistance from any NBISD staff member.
• Various levels of student involvement in the prank were found, and some contributed more than others.
• Students that participated in the prank were assessed discipline in accordance with District Policy and the Student Code of Conduct based on their involvement.
• The initial New Braunfels Police Department report, taken on May 18, outlined a variety of damages that occurred from the prank. NBPD did a stellar job of reporting any and all aspects that could possibly be associated with the prank. After our administrative team’s follow-up, many of the “damages” reported were already on our list for repairs and thus not associated with the prank. For example, it was reported a trophy case lock was broken and the case broke into. Upon our investigation, that lock was already broken, and no trophies were taken or damaged.
• At the conclusion of our investigation, the estimated total cost in damages did not exceed $3,000 and was primarily cleaning supplies.
It is without question an event like this casts a shadow over our district and community that none of us want to see. Nevertheless, this event gives our team an opportunity to learn and improve with resilience and integrity. One example of that learning is clear and timely communication to the school community. While some may be frustrated with the decisions we make or information that can or cannot be shared (student privacy laws), at the very least we need to do better at providing you updates on our progress. Along with improved communication, I have also asked for a district-wide safety and security audit (via a third party) to ensure all our campuses and buildings are at the very highest level of security. Without a doubt, this event showcases the need for improved communication to you while providing reassurance that security measures are in place that keeps schools safe each and every day.
I am extremely honored and proud to be the Superintendent of New Braunfels ISD and as long as I am the superintendent of our district, we will continue to strive to serve with excellence while seeking ways in which we can learn and improve.
I fully believe this incident will serve as a foundation for us to enhance our school operations and service to you into the foreseeable future.
Cade Smith is superintendent of the New Braunfels Independent School District.
