A "senior prank" left New Braunfels High School a mess and the New Braunfels Police Department with an ongoing investigation, officials said Thursday morning.
District officials said the police were called to the campus late Wednesday night after trespassers were discovered inside preparing what appeared to be a senior prank.
"The situation got out of hand with multiple groups of students roaming the campus and leaving behind a huge mess," the district said in a statement. "The result of their actions caused us to delay the start of school this morning in order to return the building to a presentable state for students to enter."
Social media posts circulating Thursday morning alleged students toilet-papered, threw raw meat and eggs around the hallways, broke locks off trophy cases, stole trophies, put holes in walls, clogged drains with instant mashed potatoes and flooded other areas by tying down water fountain handles.
The district said several employees from across the district were pulled in this morning to get the school ready and were able to clean up the mess in time for school's normal start time.
New Braunfels police were called to the high school at 2551 Loop 337 around 10:20 p.m., said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
“Officers arrived to find a large number of people inside the building, committing acts of criminal mischief,” he said. “As officers arrived, the group scattered and began fleeing the scene in numerous directions.”
Ferguson said the police department is working with New Braunfels Independent School District officials on total damage estimates. He did not speculate on the number of students detained, though some estimated around three-dozen were directly involved.
Ferguson said none were cited or arrested — at least not yet — which will be determined during the course of the ongoing investigation. Police remained on the scene until 1:10 a.m. Thursday.
“Officers were able to round up and detain a large number of those people,” Ferguson said. “They were all identified and released at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.”
“Due to the continued teamwork and cooperation of staff members from the entire district, we were able to clean the school quickly and it is now ready for students to enter the building,” high school principal Chris Smith posted at 8:47 a.m.
