Prekindergarten students at the Lone Star Early Childhood Center in New Braunfels are buzzing with excitement.
The chattering youngsters can’t wait to eat their fruits and vegetables — no, really — that they helped grow in the school’s gardening program.
Teacher Jenny Massie said her students love discovering new foods and learning about plants.
“It’s been amazing how many kids have not tasted a lot of the things we have in our garden, and are surprised when they like them,” Massie said. “Their favorite snack this year was actually the kale chips that we made in the air fryer.”
The students are in the garden every Friday.
Massie — a Master Gardener herself — tends to the beds on the other days.
Once a month, the New Braunfels Food Bank and Westside Community Center teach the children about plant life cycles and nutrition.
The class has grown broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, strawberries, sugar snap peas, and herbs like mint, cilantro and dill.
The children are taught to observe changes in the garden since the last time they checked on the plants.
Each child helps with digging in the dirt, planting seeds, weeding and watering.
The garden program helps spark a passion for healthy eating, said Jennifer Huff, the New Braunfels Food Bank nutrition educator and garden manager.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand where food comes from and how it is grown,” she said, “so we try to plant that seed by having these children work with the dirt, understand how things grow, and then taste the fruits and veggies that they grow.”
Parents of the preschoolers say the children get excited when they see produce at the grocery store that “looks just like what they grew at school.”
“It helps them make nutritious decisions,” Huff said. “Gardening takes patience, but all of them are eager to help.”
About five years ago, the Westside Community Center worked with local Master Gardeners to redo garden beds at the school.
The food bank and the community center also help with a garden for third graders at Carl Schulz Elementary.
Massie said her students have learned how to grow plants from starters and from seeds.
They also learn about plant life by growing marigolds and other flowers.
“The last two years we found some fat caterpillars that made cocoons, and the kids saw them come out,” Massie said. “They absolutely loved that.”
When the produce is ready to harvest, Massie and the other adults organize a taste test of the colorful crops.
Some students have even convinced their parents to start home gardens.
“They’ll sometimes make a face when they first try something,” Massie said, “But before long, they light up and say, ‘This is really good!’”
