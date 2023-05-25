The City of New Braunfels will close Klein Road from Dove Crossing Drive to Roadrunner Ave. for at least four months to build a bridge over a low water crossing.
The closures will begin on Tuesday, May 30, according to a city news release.
Detours will direct drivers to either Walnut Ave. or FM725, and then onto County Line Road.
In 2019, New Braunfels voters approved more than $13 million in bonds to fund Klein Road improvements.
This construction is part of the project’s second phase.
Crews will build a bridge to span a Guadalupe River tributary.
Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director, said the bridge will replace an existing low water crossing that is often closed during heavy rain.
“The new bridge will include drilled shafts, girders, sidewalks, and concrete bridge rail,” Ford said. “This structure is designed to withstand a 100-year storm event and to maintain floodplain upstream and downstream of the crossing.”
Detours on this section of Klein Road could end by late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.