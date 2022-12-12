Around Thanksgiving time, the Gentry family was driving in the car with their son Jack.
On the radio was a podcast episode about a woman who collected food for people in need.
His parents didn’t know it just yet, but 6-year-old Jack was inspired.
He told his parents that he wanted to earn money for other kids.
Jack made a video to kick off the fundraiser and posted it to his mom’s social media page.
“I said, ‘This is my goal, is to bring toys to kids that don’t have any toys,'” Jack said. “And I said, ‘Can you please donate some money so I can buy some toys for them?’”
The video worked, and before long, friends and family had donated $2,600 to Jack’s cause.
On Dec. 5, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds and his deputies helped Jack and parents Elizabeth and John Richard unload the gifts from their truck.
The kindergarten student was eager to show the presents he had picked out.
“I got lots of toys,” he said. “There’s a drone in there.”
The gifts will be delivered to families in need as part of the county’s Green Santa program.
Reynolds presented Jack with an honorary “Sheriff for the Day” certificate. Jack also received a badge and a Sheriff’s Office hat.
“You did all this?” Reynolds asked Jack as he pointed to the large stacks of toys. “This is awesome!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.