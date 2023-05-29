Since 2017, the Summer Earn and Learn (SEAL) program has provided students with disabilities the opportunity to have paid work experiences through different career paths.
The Summer Earn and Learn program (SEAL) is hosted locally by Workforce Solutions Alamo. The organization hosts the program in Comal County, as well as 12 other counties in the Alamo region.
Individuals aged 16 to 22 with disabilities can explore different careers through five weeks of paid work experience in their area.
These local employers include the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Banks.
According to CEO Eric Cooper, the San Antonio Food Bank has the highest number of volunteers with disabilities compared to other nonprofits.
Additionally, this year marks the third that the organization has been a part of the SEAL program, with around 14 students having been employed through the program.
“The Summer Earn and Learn initiative brings individuals with disabilities to the workplace, and I think in that environment of limitless abilities and not defining a population by what they can’t do, but more from what they can do has been, you know, powerful for all of our employees,” Cooper said. “Any employee is always overcoming something, but when you are able to work with someone that maybe has a different trial or challenge than you do, you can be inspired.”
Along with the appreciated work being done by the youth participating in the program, Cooper also mentioned that Workforce Solutions Alamo makes the process and participation easy for employers.
Camp Cummins Activity Center, an activity center for adults with special needs, is another employer that is a part of the program in New Braunfels.
Susie Cummins, CFO and owner, started the organization because of COVID-19. The pandemic resulted in the closure of the daycare that her son attended.
In 2021, they opened an activity center of their own.
A year after Camp Cummins opened, Cummins said her husband contacted the organization after hearing about similar programs.
Last year, the organization employed three young women.
Along with the opportunity and inspiration that the program brings the young workers, Cummins said that wages are paid through Texas Working Connections and not the business; this means that the program is free for employers to participate in.
“I would definitely recommend (it) … we had such good things with the girls that came last year,” Cummins said. “And it’s a good feeling to help people, too, let them know kind of what’s out here and see if it’s something they would be interested in, just like the one girl that she decided she wanted to go to college, and she wanted to (work in) special needs, whether it be in school teaching or working in an area like this.”
Another individual that worked at Camp Cummins is Claryssa Brooks.
Brooks said that she saw the program as a way to get closer to her career goal of working in childcare.
After giving the program a list of jobs she would be interested in, Brooks said she heard back quicker than expected.
“I enjoyed it because not only did I work with people around my age (but) also people who have the same disability as me,” Brooks said. “It kind of felt like I was meeting people who felt the same way I did and I thought there wasn’t that many people like that.”
Enrollment for the SEAL program is open until June 30; students will start work in June, with the program concluding in August.
Students can work anywhere from four to 40 hours a week and receive five to eight weeks of work experience through the program.
