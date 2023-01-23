Scrambled, fried or baked into a pie — any way the egg cracks, the price remains the same.
Over the last several weeks area residents have taken to Facebook to post memes about the soaring prices of the kitchen food staple.
While some memes are likening the not so egg-cellent prices to the toilet paper shortage at the start of the pandemic, others are joking about using the hot commodity as currency.
“It’s a tough yolk to bear,” said Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of the Food Bank of San Antonio.
Egg jokes aside, the dwindling stock and rising prices are impacting customers and charitable organizations alike.
Many are experiencing egg-related hardships, especially the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves food banks throughout the area.
Traditionally the food bank works off donations, and some of its short shelf life items, like eggs, can be hard to come by.
“It’s created some stress because the industry used to have a little more margin that we could benefit from producers’ surplus, or extra eggs, but they’re just not in supply,” Cooper said. “We’re having a hard time sourcing them.”
As a result of the shortage and soaring prices, the food bank is down 90% of its egg supply, Cooper said.
It’s especially difficult when eggs are an important part of a Texan’s diet, according to Cooper.
“The tough thing is we’re in South Texas — the birthplace of the breakfast taco,” Cooper said. “So much of our culturally-sensitive and relative foods incorporate eggs.”
As a main source of daily protein, eggs were once a popular and affordable way to get nutrition from protein.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices rose by a little more than 200% over the last few years.
In 2019 the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average cost of a dozen eggs was around $1.40 — today they’re $4.25.
Between November and December 2022 they rose by 18%.
Depending on the brand or quality of eggs, a dozen eggs at a New Braunfels H-E-B costs anywhere from $4.56 to $7.95 while the local Walmart is listing its most affordable carton of eggs at $4.88 — and they’re out of stock.
The avian flu is one of the biggest culprits behind the rising costs of eggs.
Reports of an avian flu outbreak affecting flocks in record-breaking numbers began early last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC estimates over 49 million birds located in 46 states have died or been put down as a result of exposure as of November 2022.
Poultry farmers are still trying to ‘re-coop’ the loss.
The decimated flocks are only partially to blame for the shortage and steep egg prices.
Prices have been steadily rising for a while.
Accompanied by supply chain issues during the pandemic, inflation bears some of the responsibility.
Shoppers have noticed a cost increase in many food items — eggs are just following the rest of the flock.
Local farmers, like Maggie Eubank, the owner of Pure Pastures in Canyon Lake, are seeing less of an impact.
In a more controlled environment, hens, along with their farmers, haven’t had to deal with the same supply issues as commercial egg farmers, Eubank said.
“The only way avian flu affected us is that people wanted more eggs,” Eubank said. “(The flu) wasn’t really a problem for us, and we’ve just always had a super high egg demand.”
On average the hens at Pure Pastures lay an egg per day in the offseason when egg production is at its lowest.
During the peak of the bird flu the farm wasn’t looking to purchase more birds, which were experiencing heavy restrictions when coming from out of state.
Pure Pastures hasn’t had to increase their prices — yet — but inflation has been a beast in other ways.
“Another thing that is affecting egg prices at the store is inflation and the cost of fuel, and the cost of feed … have gone up,” Eubank said. “Our fuel has gone up considerably across our entire business, so it’s to the point where we really have to start taking a look at those costs and seeing how long we think these costs are going to be up this high.”
In an eggshell, if the shortage persists and customers want to be secure in their egg purchases, Eubank said buying local might be the way to go.
