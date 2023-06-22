The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area has experienced an increase in heat-related animal intakes as temperatures consistently surpass 100 degrees.
There are approximately 600 animals in the society’s care right now, which is a “soul-crushing number of animals,” said Sarah Hammond, the society’s executive director. Overcrowding makes it more difficult for employees to safely and humanely care for the animals.
Additionally, rising temperatures pose challenges for the shelter, such as needing fans to cool down the space and the difficulty of walking the animals due to hot concrete surrounding the shelter. The society is most in need of dog and cat food donations as it is “blowing through an incredible amount of food,” Hammond said. It is always in need of volunteers, fosters and adopters.
Many community members are altering their pet care practices to account for the excessive heat. Corey Mainz, 42, of New Braunfels, said he is opting to take his dog Bella to the park in the early morning or right before dark as opposed to during the day. He urges people to be mindful of the temperatures and to keep their pets hydrated.
Kristin Knudson, 41, of Converse, said she takes her four dogs on earlier walks in the summer when it becomes too hot. She also has kiddie pools and sprinklers available for when her dogs play outside.
“I have packs that have some freezer bags in them so that it keeps them cool when we walk in the evenings so it’s cooler on their backs,” Knudson said. “And then we’ll wet them down so they can stay cooler and then keep them inside during the day.”
Knudson thinks dogs should be treated like family, she said.
“If you don’t want to walk on the ground barefoot, don’t put your dogs on the ground and don’t leave them outside,” Knudson said. “Because if you can’t handle sitting in the sun, your dog can’t either.”
Hammond’s advice for pet owners this summer is to simply leave their animals inside at home and especially do not leave animals in vehicles. If animals must be outside, they should have access to plenty of fresh water, shade and fans, she said.
Another tip is to watch not only the outside temperatures, but also the humidity, according to The Humane Society of the United States. Animals are unable to cool themselves through panting when the humidity is too high, which can drastically and quickly raise their temperature.
