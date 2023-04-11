The School of Classical Ballet and Dance will present an “art in motion” show set to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” for three nights next week in New Braunfels.
Vivaldi composed the classic “Four Seasons” violin concertos in the early 1700s to represent the year’s changing seasons.
The New Braunfels performance will feature ballet dancers and live paintings by local artist Cecelia Foster, who will craft paintings of local landmarks.
The show will be presented on Tuesday, April 18, Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20.
All showtimes start at 7 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic Center.
The school’s youth company, which is celebrating its 10th season, trains dancers ages 10 to 18 at its Gruene Lake Village Location.
Tickets are available online at schoolofclassicalballetanddance.com/tickets.
