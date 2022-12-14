Little girls dressed up as mice leaned against the edge of the stage and looked up at the older dancers during their Tuesday dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker.”
“That’s my favorite part,” Brittany Barry said. “Well, one of many favorite parts, but the mentorship and the little ones looking up to the older ones, and dreaming…feeling wonderful about who they are.”
Barry, the director at the School of Classical Ballet and Dance, has helped run performances of “The Nutcracker” since 2017. Last year was the first year the show returned since COVID-19.
The company was started by both Barry and her sister Elizabeth Docter in 2010; they created the school’s youth company three years later.
According to Docter, who also serves as the assistant director, the cast in SCBD’s production of “The Nutcracker” has student performers as young as 5 years old and includes some adult guest artists.
“Some of our kids started at 5, and now they’re youth company members, and they’re performing some of the core roles for the very first time,” Docter said. “And then our leads have been dancing with us since they were really little as well.”
The school held auditions in July and started practices in the show in August. Now four months later, their performances are just around the corner.
“It is all New Braunfels local children; we have almost 100 performers,” Docter said. “Show up to support your local kids and local artists. They’ve been working really, really hard, and they’re excited.”
The school will perform “The Nutcracker” at the New Braunfels Civic Center from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.
Tickets can be purchased on their website: https://www.schoolofclassicalballetanddance.com/tickets/.
