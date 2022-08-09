Families in the Canyon Lake area swarmed the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake Thursday evening for a packed event focused on getting kids ready school.
This year’s Family Fest gave away more than 150 backpacks stuffed with school supplies and provided free haircuts courtesy of The Dam Salon for younger kids.
“Just the self confidence of going to school with a brand new bag with the tags still on it and a fresh haircut — you can’t put a price tag on that,” CRRC Canyon Lake Recreation Director Ken Hack said.
Attendees stood in line to wait for one of the three stylists from the salon, who stepped up to provide their services and give back to the community. This was the salon’s fourth year participating in Family Fest. When COVID-19 canceled the event, they continued the same services at the salon.
“I think it’s necessary to give back to our community,” said Veronica Nevarez, the salon’s owner. “The boost in self-esteem at school (is important) and families that don’t have the means it’s hard for them.”
During a time when the cost of goods are rising rapidly causing many families to struggle outfitting their children for back to school, the resources provided at the event helped families save about $40-$60 per kid, Hack said.
According to a recent poll conducted by Deloitte, the average family will spend $661 per child on back to school necessities this year — a 8% increase from last year and a 27% increase from 2019.
“For the folks that are struggling a little bit we can make a little bit of a difference in their lives,” Hack said. “We can kind of imagine that parents with young kids have a really hard time managing that and coping with (the cost) of things.”
CRRC Canyon Lake received several donations to make Family Fest possible, including San Antonio Youth Educational Support Services, who provided prepackaged school supply bundles as part of a grant to the nonprofit.
In addition, event organizers threw in extra notebooks, erasers and pencils to ensure students would have more than what’s required by the school.
Those who made the trip out were grateful for the generosity, including Lori Smith, who brought her grandson to the event.
“They have the school supplies, which is something they always need help with because it is too expensive to buy,” Smith said.
Alaina Lauella is mother to six kids, whom she shuttled to the recreation center to take part in the free haircuts offered.
“I just moved here and I love Canyon Lake,” Lauella said. “Everything has been great and this has been so helpful.”
Along with some of the more useful services provided at Family Fest, CRRC Canyon Lake gave out buttons, key chains and hand sanitizer, and kids took part in games, including cornhole and a basketball competition.
Some kids took advantage of the fire and sheriff’s departments, who brought in their K-9 unit, and event sponsor Veteran Air, who brought uniforms for the kids to try on along with a military vehicle for them to explore.
“We love the amount of community support that came together for our families, and cannot wait to grow this to serve even more children next year,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC Canyon Lake’s development director.
