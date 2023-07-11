A 72-year-old Schlitterbahn employee died on July 5 after he was pinned underneath a bus he had been working on.
The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a call from another Schlitterbahn employee at the company’s bus maintenance barn on Gruene Road at about 7 p.m. last Wednesday, according to an email from NBPD spokesperson David Ferguson.
Officers found Bardomiano Ramos, age 72, pinned underneath one of the waterpark’s buses.
Officers removed the man from underneath the bus and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ferguson said that the preliminary investigation “does not indicate any sign of foul play.”
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) was contacted to investigate the death as a workplace accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family,” Schlitterbahn said in a statement. “Immediately after the accident, the park mobilized its Associate Care team to provide support and assistance to the family during this difficult time."
