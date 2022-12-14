Schertz police officers seized a loaded gun and two knives from a Rose Garden Elementary School student on Tuesday, according to school officials and the Schertz Police Department.
Principal Sarah Reed wrote in a note to parents that just before noon, a student told a teacher that a peer had shown him a handgun during lunch.
The teacher found the 8-year-old student and took the weapon, which was wrapped inside a piece of clothing.
The student was taken to the front office, and Schertz police officers “were on campus within minutes,” according to Reed.
The handgun was loaded.
Officers also found two knives.
The Schertz Police Department is trying to determine if the student posed a threat to anyone at the school.
“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” Reed said. “This is a very scary situation, and we are thankful that nothing tragic happened. We always advise our students to say something if they see something, and we commend the student for immediately reporting this information to school personnel.”
The Schertz Police Department said that it is working with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed against the student.
“It is unfortunate that this incident has occurred in our city,” said SPD Chief Jim Lowery. “But I am thankful for the collaborative work that has been accomplished and being conducted between (the school district) and our (school resource officers) to keep our schools safe.”
Rose Garden Elementary serves students from pre-Kindergarten to fourth grade and is part of the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.
