Officials have identified a woman found dead on the shoulder of I-35 in Schertz as 29-year-old Dominique Robbins of New Braunfels.
On Friday, June 16, at about 8:30 a.m., the Schertz Police Department responded to a report of a woman lying in the grass on the highway shoulder in the 21000 Block of I-35 South.
The woman was dead when the officer arrived.
On Sunday, Schertz police identified the woman as Robbins.
The police department has listed the incident as a suspicious death.
Anyone with information about Robbins or the incident is asked to call the Schertz Police Department or detective Danielle Apgar at 210-619-1239.
